How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Two sides quickly fall off the Champions League chase pace will be equally desperate for three points when Aston Villa host Chelsea at Villa Park on Sunday (12:30 pm ET).

WATCH LIVE - Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Aston Villa (9th - 39 points) are winless in their last five Premier League games, though Unai Emery’s side has managed four draws in that time, including a 2-2 stalemate with leaders Liverpool on Wednesday. But even then, the result came as something of a disappointment as Villa led after an hour and couldn’t close out the win at home. Emery called it a “fair result” after the game, but Villa are still four points off the pace of Bournemouth and Chelsea in 5th and 6th, respectively, having now played one more game than everyone else (5th place is likely to qualify for the Champions League via the league’s coefficient ranking). Home form has been good (just one defeat, on opening day), but not great (6W-7D-1L).

Enzo Maresca labeled last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton “the worst performance since [he] arrived” at Chelsea in the summer, so it can only go up from there (probably). Most worrying was his assessment that the team didn’t show enough desire, as they failed to win for the seventh time in their last nine PL games (2W-3D-4L). Since climbing up to 2nd place and seemingly entering the title race back in December, Chelsea (6th - 43 points) have been the 12th-best side in the league. Cole Palmer’s disappearance (3 goals, 0 assists in 10 games after 11 goals, 6 assists in the first 15 games) has perfectly personified the Blues’ midseason collapse. That said, a resurgence from Palmer could just as easily drag them back above Bournemouth, Manchester City and/or Nottingham Forest between now and the end of the campaign.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30 pm ET Saturday

Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (thigh), Amadou Onana (thigh), Pau Torres (ankle), Matty Cash (muscular), Axel Disasi (loan - parent club), Ross Barkley (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Ezri Konsa (undisclosed), Leon Bailey (undisclosed)

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Noni Madueke (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Nicolas Jackson (thigh), Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Benoit Badiashile (thigh), Omari Kellyman (thigh), Marc Guiu (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Malo Gusto (undisclosed)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction

Villa are in the midst of five games in 14 days after playing Wednesday, before a quick turnaround to play again on Tuesday and then again on Friday, so don’t be surprised when their small squad (at least, in comparison to Chelsea) starts to look tired. If Chelsea can simply last all 90 minutes, they might come away with something here. Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea.