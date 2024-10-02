How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City resume their Premier League title charge with a visit from in-form Fulham to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET streaming online via remier League on Peacock ).

City return to the Premier League after a midweek rollover of Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola’s men enter the weekend a point back of leaders Liverpool thanks to a draw at Newcastle United.

Fulham have not lost in the Premier League since a Week 1 setback at Manchester United, and the Cottagers ride a five-match unbeaten run into this visit to the champs.

City boss Pep Guardiola is the longest-tenured manager in the Premier League, while Fulham’s Marco Silva is into his fourth year the club. This match is a terrific opportunity to assert Fulham as a European contender..

How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester City focus, team news

City had little trouble in Slovakia, beating Bratislava 4-0, and they were able to rest Mateo Kovacic, Ederson, and Bernardo Silva while using Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, and Jack Grealish for under a half-hour.

OUT: Rodri (knee - out for season), Oscar Bobb (lower leg), Nathan Ake (thigh), Kevin De Bruyne (groin)

Fulham focus, team news

The Cottagers have a number of playmakers. New face Emile Smith Rowe has been rightfully getting his flowers, but Andreas Pereira ranks in the Premier League’s top five for key passes per game. And USMNT left back Antonee Robinson has become of the very best at his position.

OUT: Carlos Vinicius (calf)

Manchester City vs Fulham prediction

The Cottagers have done a good job replacing Palhinha, and they’ll feel they can contest the middle of the park with Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne missing for City. Can Fulham fire out of the gates and get a lead at the Etihad? Maybe, but City may have been able to use their midweek trip to bounded out of its mini-funk (two draws). Man City 2-0 Fulham.

