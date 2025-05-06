Giants at Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 6

Its Tuesday, May 6 and the Giants (22-14) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (22-14).

Justin Verlander is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Colin Rea for Chicago.

Dansby Swanson led the Cubs’ assault on Giants’ pitching last night. The shortstop picked up three hits and drove in a pair as the Cubs moved eight games above .500.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Cubs

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, MARQ

Odds for the Giants at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Giants (+124), Cubs (-148)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Cubs

Pitching matchup for May 6, 2025: Justin Verlander vs. Colin Rea

Giants: Justin Verlander (0-2, 4.38 ERA)

Last outing: 5/1/ vs. Colorado - 6.1IP, 2ER, 5H, 1BB, 4Ks Cubs: Colin Rea (2-0, 1.46 ERA)

Last outing: 5/1 at Pittsburgh - 6IP, 2ER, 4H, 2BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Cubs

The Giants have won 4 of their last 5 games against NL Central teams

The Over is 7-3 in the Cubs’ last 10 home games

Kyle Tucker saw his modest 4-game hitting streak (6-15) snapped last night

saw his modest 4-game hitting streak (6-15) snapped last night Willy Adames is hitting .316 (6-19) in May

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Giants and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

