 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game
Houston Texans v Minnesota Vikings
The Funnel Defense Report: Week 5
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Ravens vs. Bengals prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game
Houston Texans v Minnesota Vikings
The Funnel Defense Report: Week 5
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Ravens vs. Bengals prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published October 4, 2024 06:48 AM

There’s no rest for the weary when Tottenham Hotspur aim to keep their place in the thick of the top-four race against fellow hopefuls Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30am ET on USA Network and stream online via NBC.com).

Tottenham returns from Hungary where a much-changed lineup beat Ferencvaros 2-1 in Europa League action, as Ange Postecoglou counted on youth and a few veterans to get him through the game, and will have to shake off the travel quickly against bright Brighton.

WATCH BRIGHTON vs TOTTENHAM LIVE

Spurs have 10 points, one more than Brighton and three back of fourth-place Chelsea. Tottenham are five points off the top of the table.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls have some injury concerns but are also getting a key piece back soon as Solly March may be back in the fold. Brighton started 2-0 this season but then drew three before falling 4-2 at Chelsea in Week 6.

How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday
Venue: Amex Stadium
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Brighton focus, team news

Joao Pedro’s setback is a Brighton bummer, but March’s return would mark a welcome sight as the club servant was one of their best players under Roberto De Zerbi.

OUT: Joao Pedro (ankle), Jan Paul van Hecke (other), Matthew O’Riley (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Brajan Gruda (other), Simon Adingra (other), James Milner (thigh), Solly March (knee)

Tottenham focus, team news

Spurs rested Micky van de Ven and Rodrigo Bentancur at midweek, though the pair did make the trip to Hungary, while Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson, and James Maddison only appeared off the bench.

OUT: Richarlison (undisclosed), Wilson Odobert (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Heung-min Son (thigh), Destiny Udogie (thigh)

Brighton vs Tottenham prediction

This is a good spot for Brighton, although the Pedro absence is big. The Brazilian’s only been available for 19 minutes over the last three Premier League games and the Seagulls are 0-2-1 in that stretch. Spurs have been flying, dominant in their last two PL affairs. Will their travel legs affect them? Brighton 1-2 Spurs.