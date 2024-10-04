How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

There’s no rest for the weary when Tottenham Hotspur aim to keep their place in the thick of the top-four race against fellow hopefuls Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30am ET on USA Network and stream online via NBC.com ).

Tottenham returns from Hungary where a much-changed lineup beat Ferencvaros 2-1 in Europa League action, as Ange Postecoglou counted on youth and a few veterans to get him through the game, and will have to shake off the travel quickly against bright Brighton.

Spurs have 10 points, one more than Brighton and three back of fourth-place Chelsea. Tottenham are five points off the top of the table.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls have some injury concerns but are also getting a key piece back soon as Solly March may be back in the fold. Brighton started 2-0 this season but then drew three before falling 4-2 at Chelsea in Week 6.

How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday

Venue: Amex Stadium

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Brighton focus, team news

Joao Pedro’s setback is a Brighton bummer, but March’s return would mark a welcome sight as the club servant was one of their best players under Roberto De Zerbi.

OUT: Joao Pedro (ankle), Jan Paul van Hecke (other), Matthew O’Riley (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Brajan Gruda (other), Simon Adingra (other), James Milner (thigh), Solly March (knee)

Tottenham focus, team news

Spurs rested Micky van de Ven and Rodrigo Bentancur at midweek, though the pair did make the trip to Hungary, while Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson, and James Maddison only appeared off the bench.

OUT: Richarlison (undisclosed), Wilson Odobert (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Heung-min Son (thigh), Destiny Udogie (thigh)

Brighton vs Tottenham prediction

This is a good spot for Brighton, although the Pedro absence is big. The Brazilian’s only been available for 19 minutes over the last three Premier League games and the Seagulls are 0-2-1 in that stretch. Spurs have been flying, dominant in their last two PL affairs. Will their travel legs affect them? Brighton 1-2 Spurs.