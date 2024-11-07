How to watch West Ham vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

This is a huge game for both West Ham and Everton at London Stadium on Saturday, but especially for the boss of the hosts Julen Lopetegui.

Media reports suggest that West Ham will review Lopetegui’s position after this game, as he’s almost a third into his first season in charge of the Hammers and they’ve picked up just 11 points and three wins so far. West Ham were hammered 3-0 at Nottingham Forest last weekend as a real lack of defensive discipline has hurt them all season long. Lopetegui will be desperate for a win to showcase he is the right man for the job, as the players appear to be struggling with too much change after the settled David Moyes era.

Everton sit two points behind West Ham after their 1-0 defeat at struggling Southampton last weekend. Sean Dyche has had a long-term issue with Everton not finishing chances and that has been the case once again this season. They need a victory before the international break to calm down lingering fears that they will be dragged into another relegation scrap this season. This game could be set up perfectly for them to cause chaos on the counter.

West Ham team news, focus

Kudus has just had his suspension for being sent off at Tottenham extended by two games, while Mexico’s Edson Alvarez was sent off for the second time this season with another reckless challenge while on a yellow card at Forest. So he’s out too. West Ham are dangerous going forward but have looked so suspect at the back as only Wolves and Ipswich have conceded more goals than them. Lopetegui has struggled to find the right formation and combinations across the pitch as he switched to three at the back against Forest and that went woefully. He will probably start Antonio, Bowen and Paqueta in attack this weekend for some experience and cohesion.

OUT: Niclas Fullkrug (calf), Mohammed Kudus (suspension), Edson Alvarez (suspension)

Everton team news, focus

The Toffees are organized and dangerous on the counter and from set pieces and you know what you’re going to get with a Sean Dyche side. This seems like the week that Beto finally gets the start over Calvert-Lewin up top, as the Portuguese forward scored a late equalizer against Fulham in their last home game and hit the bar, had a goal disallowed for a narrow offside and caused chaos against Southampton last time out. His last two sub appearances prove he deserves to start. The rest of Everton’s side is settled, with Doucoure perhaps coming back into midfield to provide some extra steel and attacking impetus.

OUT: Armando Broja (calf), Youssef Chermiti (ankle), Dele Alli (groin), Timothy Iroegbunam (ankle), James Garner (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Abdoulaye Doucoure (undisclosed)

West Ham vs Everton prediction

This feels like a game where Everton will make the most of West Ham’s defensive shakiness. Especially on the counter. West Ham 1-2 Everton.