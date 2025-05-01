Twins at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 1

Its Thursday, May 1 and the Twins (13-18) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (17-13) in Game 4 of their series.

Simeon Woods Richardson is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Ben Lively for Cleveland.

The Guardians have taken two of the first three in this series including a 4-2 decision last night. Bo Naylor paced the attack with a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh. Four Cleveland hurlers combined to strike out 13 Twins’ batters.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Guardians

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: MNNT, CLEG, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Twins at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Twins (-105), Guardians (-115)

Spread: Guardians 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Guardians

Pitching matchup for May 1, 2025: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Ben Lively

Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.07 ERA)

Last outing: 4/26 vs. Angels - 5.1IP, 1ER, 4H, 0BB, 7Ks Guardians: Ben Lively (1-2, 4.40 ERA)

Last outing: 4/26 vs. Boston - 5IP, 4ER, 6H, 3BB, 4Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Guardians

The Guardians have won 9 of their last 11 home games against the Twins

5 of the Twins’ last 7 games (71%) have stayed Under the Total

The Twins have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.94 units

Bo Naylor’s last 2 hits have been home runs

last 2 hits have been home runs Bo Naylor is just 3-23 (.130) over his last 7 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Twins and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Twins and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: