How to watch Southampton vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Southampton and Everton meet in a massive game at St Mary’s on Saturday, as this is a proper six-pointer.

Saints have yet to win this season, as their start to life back in the Premier League has been incredibly tough. They have led late on in each of their last two home games against Ipswich (1-1 draw) and Leicester (2-3 defeat), but saw those leads evaporate in heartbreaking fashion with the final attack of both games to come away with just one point. It’s a recocurring theme as they blew a 2-0 lead at home to second-tier Stoke City in the League Cup last 16 on Tuesday but rallied to win late on. Russell Martin’s side sit bottom of the PL table with just one point from their first nine games of the season but after their 1-0 loss at Manchester City last weekend they drew huge praise from Pep Guardiola and his players and if a first win of the season is coming for this young, attack-minded Southampton side it has to come very soon.

Everton have found their feet after a tough start to the season as Sean Dyche’s side are unbeaten in their last five, showing resilience by fighting back to draw late on at home to Fulham last weekend. It hasn’t been pretty for the Toffees but they’re picking up points in games they should be. With the Friedkin Group progressing with their takeover of the club and their stunning new stadium close to completion, positive times are just around the corner for the Toffees. If they can stay solid at the back and keep the likes of Ndiaye, McNeil and Calvert-Lewin fit and in-form, they should steer well clear of relegation trouble this season.

How to watch Southampton vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (November 2)

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium — Southampton

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com

Southampton team news, focus

Saints have so many players in their squad and Russell Martin has been trying everyone to try and get rhythm in attack. Expect Adam Lallana to start in midfield to use his experience, while Cameron Archer has been a real threat up top in recent weeks with two goals in his last three appearances in the league and he also hit the bar at Man City last weekend. Aaron Ramsdale needs to step up and grab a shutout as Southampton’s defensive must improve if they’re going to stay in the top-flight.

OUT: Ross Stewart (calf), Will Smallbone (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Flynn Downs (knock)

Everton team news, focus

The lack of attacking options is a concern for Everton and McNeil makes them tick so Dyche will be hoping he can feature. Beto may start after jumping off the bench to equalize against Fulham, but Calvert-Lewin is likely to get the nod. Defensively the Toffees are looking a lot better and they will look to keep it tight and cause problems on the counter with Ndiaye leading the charge.

OUT: Armando Broja (calf), Youssef Chermiti (ankle), Dele Alli (groin), Timothy Iroegbunam (ankle), James Garner (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Dwight McNeil (knee)

Southampton vs Everton prediction

This feels like a draw. Saints haven’t quite got the confidence to go for it, while Everton are better off sitting back and seeing what they grab on the counter and from set pieces. Southampton 1-1 Everton.