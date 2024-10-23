How to watch Manchester City vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City look to shake out their midweek legs and go top of the Premier League table for at least a day when the champions host winless Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET, streaming online via Premier League on Peacock ).

City enter the weekend with 20 points, one fewer than leaders Liverpool and three clear of Arsenal before the Reds and Gunners tangle Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s hosts met Sparta Prague on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League, and will be expecting to come up with another three points against Russell Martin’s Saints this weekend despite the busy week.

Southampton have taken just one point from their first eight matches, and the team has played good attacking football only to stumble into mistakes that cost them. A 2-0 lead over Leicester in Week 8 turned into a gut-punching 3-2 loss. How quickly can Saints bounce back?

How to watch Manchester City vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester City focus, team news

OUT: Rodri (knee - out for season), Oscar Bobb (lower leg), Kevin De Bruyne (groin), Kyle Walker (other)

Southampton focus, team news

OUT: Gavin Bazunu (Achilles), Ross Stewart (muscular), William Smallbone (thigh)

Manchester City vs Southampton prediction

There are surprising upsets and then there are shocks. Given the stakes, the venue, and the hosts, Saints will be waiting at least another week for a three-point haul. Man City 4-1 Southampton.

