How to watch Manchester City vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2024 season
Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 MLB season recap: High-powered offense unable to overcome pitching woes
NCAA Football: Southern California at Maryland
Rutgers vs. USC prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB Matchup, player news, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xconnections_241022.jpg
Franklin, Longo share unique connection at ESU
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_indnebrecap_241022.jpg
Indiana a ‘CFP contender’ despite Rourke injury
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_psuwiscpreview_241022.jpg
Penn State faces big ‘test’ at Camp Randall

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2024 season
Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 MLB season recap: High-powered offense unable to overcome pitching woes
NCAA Football: Southern California at Maryland
Rutgers vs. USC prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB Matchup, player news, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xconnections_241022.jpg
Franklin, Longo share unique connection at ESU
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_indnebrecap_241022.jpg
Indiana a ‘CFP contender’ despite Rourke injury
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_psuwiscpreview_241022.jpg
Penn State faces big ‘test’ at Camp Randall

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Manchester City vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published October 23, 2024 10:08 AM

Manchester City look to shake out their midweek legs and go top of the Premier League table for at least a day when the champions host winless Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET, streaming online via Premier League on Peacock).

City enter the weekend with 20 points, one fewer than leaders Liverpool and three clear of Arsenal before the Reds and Gunners tangle Sunday.

WATCH MANCHESTER CITY vs SOUTHAMPTON LIVE

Pep Guardiola’s hosts met Sparta Prague on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League, and will be expecting to come up with another three points against Russell Martin’s Saints this weekend despite the busy week.

Southampton have taken just one point from their first eight matches, and the team has played good attacking football only to stumble into mistakes that cost them. A 2-0 lead over Leicester in Week 8 turned into a gut-punching 3-2 loss. How quickly can Saints bounce back?

How to watch Manchester City vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Etihad Stadium
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester City focus, team news

OUT: Rodri (knee - out for season), Oscar Bobb (lower leg), Kevin De Bruyne (groin), Kyle Walker (other)

Southampton focus, team news

OUT: Gavin Bazunu (Achilles), Ross Stewart (muscular), William Smallbone (thigh)

Manchester City vs Southampton prediction

There are surprising upsets and then there are shocks. Given the stakes, the venue, and the hosts, Saints will be waiting at least another week for a three-point haul. Man City 4-1 Southampton.