Cup results, points after Bristol Motor Speedway as Kyle Larson dominates in win
In a 500-lap race that took only two hours and 41 minutes at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson set a blistering pace in his 31st career victory and second this season.
The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion led 411 of 500 laps to beat Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney.
It’s the seventh time that Larson and Hamlin finished 1-2 in a Cup race but the first time that Larson emerged as the winner.
There were only three caution flags for 40 laps, the fewest since the August 1982 race, and the four lead changes among four drivers (Larson, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar) were the fewest since August 2008.
William Byron finished sixth and maintained his lead in the regular-season championships standings by 30 points over Hamlin. Christopher Bell is in third place, 41 points behind.
Finishing order at Bristol Motor Speedway:
1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
2. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
3. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
4. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
5. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
6. William Byron, No. 24 Chevorlet
7. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
8. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
9. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
10. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
11. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
12. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
13. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
14. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
15. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
16. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
17. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
18. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
19. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
20. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
21. John Hunter Nemechek, Np. 42 Toyota
22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
23. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
24. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
25. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
26. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
27. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
28. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
29. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
30. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
31. Jesse Love, No. 33 Chevrolet
32. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
33. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
34. Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Ford
35. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
36. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford
37. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
38. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
39. Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Ford