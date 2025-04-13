Cup results, points after Bristol Motor Speedway as Kyle Larson dominates in win

In a 500-lap race that took only two hours and 41 minutes at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson set a blistering pace in his 31st career victory and second this season.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion led 411 of 500 laps to beat Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney.

It’s the seventh time that Larson and Hamlin finished 1-2 in a Cup race but the first time that Larson emerged as the winner.

There were only three caution flags for 40 laps, the fewest since the August 1982 race, and the four lead changes among four drivers (Larson, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar) were the fewest since August 2008.

William Byron finished sixth and maintained his lead in the regular-season championships standings by 30 points over Hamlin. Christopher Bell is in third place, 41 points behind.

Finishing order at Bristol Motor Speedway:

1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

2. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

3. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

4. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

5. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

6. William Byron, No. 24 Chevorlet

7. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

8. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

9. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

10. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

11. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

12. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

13. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

14. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

15. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

16. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

17. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

18. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

19. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

20. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

21. John Hunter Nemechek, Np. 42 Toyota

22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

23. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

24. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

25. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

26. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

27. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

28. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

29. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

30. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

31. Jesse Love, No. 33 Chevrolet

32. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

33. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

34. Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Ford

35. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

36. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

37. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

38. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

39. Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Ford