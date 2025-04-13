Kyle Larson scores emotional victory for the late Jon Edwards at Bristol Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson dominated in an emotional victory at Bristol Motor Speedway, leading 411 of 500 laps for his second NASCAR Cup Series victory this season.

The win came three days after the death of Jon Edwards, the Hendrick Motorsports director of communications who was the PR representative for Larson when he began driving the No. 5 Chevrolet in 2021 en route to the Cup championship.

“This one’s definitely for Jon,” Larson told FS1’s Jamie Little while tapping a decal to Edwards on his car with a smile. “He’s just a great guy here. We’re going to miss him. Wish he was going to be here with us to celebrate, but I know he’s celebrating with us in spirit.

“Just a flawless race at Bristol for the 5 team. Really good car. That was a lot of fun. ... A little bit out of breath. Just so high-paced here. Heart rate’s up. Really cool.”

Denny Hamlin finished second by 2.250 seconds, falling a spot short in his bid to join Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell as the second driver with a three-race winning streak this season.

“Glad to stop his three-peat,” Larson said with a laugh. “We hate to see him win, as I’m sure you guys do, too. It’s great to be back in victory lane.”

Hamlin, who credited Larson for his victory last week at Darlington after a late crash by the No. 5 brought out a critical yellow, took the loss in stride.

“You’ve got to give that team and Kyle his due for just a dominant performance,” Hamlin said. “Pretty flawless day for him. That was all I had to try to keep up there. Glad I was able to give him a little bit of a run.”

“This weekend we’re all thinking about Jon Edwards’ family, Al Pearce, Shigeaki Hattori. We’ve lost a lot of great people in our sport over this past week. Our thoughts are with them. I wish we could have got one more spot, but I was just trying to keep him honest.”

Pearce, a longtime NASCAR journalist, and Hattori, a championship truck owner, died last week before Edwards’ death was announced Thursday by Hendrick Motorsports.

Ty Gibbs finished third, followed by Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney, who led 48 laps before his long-pitting strategy backfired as the race stayed caution-free for the final 235 laps.

Pole-sitter Alex Bowman led the first 39 laps before being passed by Larson, who was in first for the next 350 laps while winning both stages (for a series-leading seven career stage victories at Bristol).

Stage 1 winner: Larson

Stage 2 winner: Larson

Next: Sunday, April 27, 3 p.m. ET at Talladega Superspeedway on Fox