What drivers said after Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Cup win at Bristol Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson — winner: “This one’s definitely for Jon. He’s just a great guy here. We’re going to miss him. Wish he was going to be here with us to celebrate, but I know he’s celebrating with us in spirit. Just a flawless race at Bristol for the 5 team. Really good car. That was a lot of fun. ... A little bit out of breath. Just so high-paced here. Heart rate’s up. Really cool. ... It’s fun. I love this place because it is just so high-paced and with traffic; just dicing it up and picking the right lines at the right time while conserving your tires. It’s like a 500-lap sprint car race. It just suits me and my style with quick decision-making. I just love this place. I think a lot of us do here in this series. Just had another good race.”

Denny Hamlin — second: ""You’ve got to give that team and Kyle his due for just a dominant performance. Pretty flawless day for him. That was all I had to try to keep up there. Glad I was able to give him a little bit of a run. This weekend we’re all thinking about Jon Edwards’ family, Al Pearce, Shigeaki Hattori. We’ve lost a lot of great people in our sport over this past week. Our thoughts are with them. I wish we could have got one more spot, but I was just trying to keep him honest.”

Ty Gibbs — third: “It’s definitely really nice. We had a really good clean day. Really happy to have that. It’s been a pretty chaotic start to our year. I think we’re back to where we’re going to run. Really excited for the future. We’ve got great guys around me. I know we’re capable of winning. I don’t think I’ve worried about it all too much.”

Chase Briscoe — fourth: “It’s nice. Whenever you have a run like last week, you can dwell on it or move on from it. Good solid day for us. What we needed to do was have a good solid day and clean finish, and that’s what we had. It’s definitely nice to have some momentum going into the off week.

Ryan Blaney — fifth: “It was a good risk to take. I thought Jonathan did a good job taking a chance. We weren’t going to win. I was already running fifth. At the end of the day, we got back to where we were running, which was good. Took a chance trying to get a yellow and trapping a bunch of guys a lap down. Really good effort. Honestly a really good weekend by the 12 boys. I thought we got better and better from practice. I didn’t think we were very good yesterday in race trim. They did a great job of getting us where we needed to be and getting us better. Blue-collar day. Good to have a race where we finished where we should.”

William Byron — sixth: “Overall, it was just a long day having to come from the back. It didn’t seem like many people could pass, but I felt like we could slowly work our way forward. Bristol Motor Speedway has sort of been a tough place for us, so just trying to get our footing back and put some consistent runs back together, and I felt like we did that today with the No. 24 Chevy. I was really happy about that. We were close to the top-five, but we just needed a little bit more.”

AJ Allmendinger — ninth: “Overall, really good race for our No. 16 group. I’m proud of the team and how we executed this weekend. We had a pretty consistent car, we were able to run in the top 12 all day so I’m really proud of that. We’ve had good momentum over the last few weeks that we’ll take into the off week and get ready for Talladega.”

Austin Dillon — 10th: “We really came on strong there at the end. Our No. 3 Chevrolet was just too tight to start the race, and then when it kind of moved up, we had something to race, for sure. I wish we could have made our way forward a little sooner because I think our Chevy had runs in it that were capable of a top-five finish. But overall, that was big for us right there.”

Austin Cindric — 17th: “With a lot of unknowns going into today with the tires I felt we adapted pretty quickly in the first stage. We made up some spots and stayed on the lead lap. I think being able to recover from having to pit twice there after the pit stop and kind of come back up through the back and get a decent finish. I still feel like we needed a few more adjustments there to get this Ford Mustang where we wanted it, but I’m proud of the no give up effort there. It’s a hard place to do it at and it was cool to drive the car with all the folks here this weekend.”