How to watch Everton vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Everton host Fulham at Goodison Park on Saturday, as Sean Dyche’s resurgent Toffees aim to make it five games unbeaten.

After a tough few years the Merseyside club are feeling much more positive, with the Friedkin Group working to complete their purchase of the club in the coming months. On the pitch Everton have become tough to beat again and back-to-back shutouts and Iliman Ndiaye being in superb form in attack gives them a nice balance, as they won 2-0 at Ipswich last weekend to give themselves belief they can pull further away from the bottom three.

Fulham lost at home against Aston Villa last weekend but were well in the game until early in the second half. Andreas Pereira had his penalty kick saved in the first half with the score at 1-1 and Joachim Andersen was sent off in the second half in two pivotal moments. Losing to Villa won’t define Fulham’s season and Marco Silva’s side are looking dangerous in each game and have much more attacking intent with in-form Raul Jimenez leading the line.

How to watch Everton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (October 26)

Venue: Goodison Park — Liverpool

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Everton team news, focus

Everton have some big players out with Branthwaite, Garner, Iroegbunam and Chermiti all missing. Broja, on loan from Chelsea, will also add an extra option to their attack when he returns and considering all of the financial issues, Everton’s squad is deeper than it has been for the last few seasons. Calvert-Lewin will lead the line and Ndiaye and McNeil are tasked with creating chances, which they’ve done superbly in recent weeks.

OUT: Armando Broja (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (strain), Youssef Chermiti (ankle), Dele Alli (groin), Timothy Iroegbunam (ankle), James Garner (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Jesper Lindstrom (illness)

Fulham team news, focus

The Cottagers have a very settled lineup but they will have to replace Andersen in central defense as he’s suspended. Iwobi, Smith Rowe and Traore have been supporting Jimenez well and Silva is likely to roll out that attacking quartet once again.

OUT: Carlos Vinicius (calf), Jorge Cuenca (ankle), Sasa Lukic (shoulder), Joachim Andersen (suspension), Timothy Castagne (thigh)

Everton vs Fulham prediction

This feels like both teams will show their counter attacks the respect they deserve and it will be a bit of a stalemate for most of this game. Everton will just edge it with their extra confidence. Everton 2-1 Fulham.