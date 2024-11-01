How to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

With a win against West Ham on Saturday (11 am ET), Nottingham Forest can move into the Premier League’s European places (even if only for 24 hours) as Nuno Espirito Santo’s renaissance roars on.

After lasting just 10 PL games at Tottenham before popping back up in Saudi Arabia a year later, Nuno went from highly regarded at Wolves to an afterthought in the span of just a few months. The Tricky Trees have been rugged and stout at the back, conceding just 7 goal thus far (2nd-fewest), though they have scored just 11 of their own (7th-fewest). Speaking of renaissances, Chris Wood has scored 7 of those 11 goals (4th-most) at age 32, after bagging 14 in his first full season at the club. Prior to joining Forest on loan two seasons ago, Wood had scored a grand total of 7 goals in 2.5 seasons between Burnley and Newcastle.

Julen Lopetegui followed in Nuno’s footsteps to Wolves about a year after he left, but didn’t last very long as he departed by mutual agreement just before last season kicked off. The Spaniard’s time at West Ham looked like it might not last too long out of the gate either, as the Hammers won just one of their first six games (1W-2D-3L) while conceding 12 goals and scoring just 6. Wins over Ipswich and Manchester United got things back on track, but West Ham sit 13th in the table heading into matchweek 10 — far from where they envisioned themselves this season.

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Danilo (ankle), Ibrahim Sangare (undisclosed), James Ward-Prowse (loan - unable to face parent club) | QUESTIONABLE: Morgan Gibbs-White (ankle), Chris Wood (other), Jota Silva (knock), Elliot Anderson (foot)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Niclas Fullkrug (calf), Mohammed Kudus (suspension)

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham prediction

This is a great litmus test for Forest, as West Ham will join them in trying to make the game ugly with few scoring chances. Based on goal-scoring form alone, advantage Forest and Chris Wood. Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham.