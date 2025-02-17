How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Aston Villa host Liverpool on Wednesday in a game rearranged due to Liverpool’s participation in the League Cup final at Wembley in March.

It gives Arne Slot’s side the chance to extend their lead atop the table to 10 points, albeit they will have played a game more than nearest challengers Arsenal.

WATCH – Aston Villa v Liverpool

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa coughed up two points at home at the weekend as they couldn’t get past Ipswich Town who had been reduced to 10 players in the first half. Marcus Rashford made a big difference off the bench and could start against Liverpool, with the headline writers already prepping for the on-loan Manchester United forward to score against Liverpool. Villa are pushing for European qualification once again but a lot of their focus will switch to the FA Cup and Champions League last 16 over the month.

As for Liverpool, they got the job done at home against Wolves on Sunday but their 2-1 win wasn’t pretty or particularly comfortable. It started well but Wolves scored in the second half and Liverpool hung on late on when it looked like they could cough up another win to drop more points in the title race. The pressure is on but Slot’s side are navigating it. Just.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday (February 19)

Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Aston Villa team news, focus

Defensive injuries are piling up for Emery but Mings and Disasi could play together at center back. Both Rashford and Marco Asensio were very sharp off the bench on Saturday and are pushing for a start. If Emery also starts with Rogers and Watkins in attack, that is a very dangerous quartet.

OUT: Pau Torres (ankle), Matty Cash (muscular), Ross Barkley (calf), Amadou Onana (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ezri Konsa (other), Leon Bailey (small pain), Boubacar Kamara (small injury)

Liverpool team news, focus

Slot will likely roll out the same team that started against Wolves, but Darwin Nunez could start in place of Diogo Jota in attack. Cody Gakpo is struggling with a knock, while there is the possibility Curtis Jones could start in midfield ahead of Alexis Mac Allister. Slot hasn’t been scared to rotate even more but given the poor performance of a lot of fringe players at Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup recently, he may stick with his regulars and see how the game pans out.

QUESTIONABLE: Joe Gomez (thigh - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Cody Gakpo (knock)

Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like a game where Villa will start fast and grab a goal and then make it very tough for Liverpool. Of course, Liverpool’s quality and balance will show in the end, especially with Villa’s defensive injuries. Go for an entertaining draw. Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool.