How to watch Aston Villa vs Ipswich live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Aston Villa host Ipswich at Villa Park on Saturday in a big game for both teams.

WATCH – Aston Villa v Ipswich

Villa are struggling in the league after a defeat at Wolves last time out as they’ve gone three games without a win. However, they were excellent in the FA Cup win at home against Tottenham last weekend. Unai Emery’s side have serious injury issues defensively and that has impacted them in recent weeks.

Ipswich are looking to bounce back from a disappointing home defeat to bottom club Southampton, as Kieran McKenna’s side have lost four-straight games in the Premier League and are in the relegation zone. They are still within touching distance of safety but they have a really tough run of games coming up.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Ipswich live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 15)

Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Ezri Konsa (other), Tyrone Mings (knee), Pau Torres (ankle), Matty Cash (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Ollie Watkins (groin), Ross Barkley (calf)

Ipswich team news, focus

OUT: Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season), Conor Chaplin (knee), Christian Walton (groin), Sammi Szmodics (ankle)

Aston Villa vs Ipswich prediction

This feels like it will be a lot closer than most expect but Villa’s extra quality and depth in attack will make the difference. Aston Villa 3-1 Ipswich.