How to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Wolves host Aston Villa with both teams desperate for the win in their respective scraps.

WATCH – Wolves v Aston Villa

Vitor Pereira’s Wolves have lost four in a row to drop back into the relegation zone as their new manager bounce is well and truly over. Pereira’s side lost 1-0 at home against Arsenal last weekend despite being up a player for a large chunk of the game. Defensive issues continue to hamper Wolves who are very easy to create chances against.

Aston Villa are celebrating finishing in the top eight of the Champions League to secure an automatic spot into the last 16 of the competition, with Unai Emery once again proving to be a master of European cup competitions. In the Premier League they’re doing pretty well too. Villa are unbeaten in their last six but drew at home against West Ham last time out. Emery’s side are five points off the top four but are still right in the hunt for Champions League qualification. That said, both Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran have been linked with moves away in the final days of the transfer window.

How to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (February 1)

Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Jorgen Strand Larsen (thigh), Joao Gomes (suspension), Mario Lemina (club discipline), Toti Gomes (hamstring), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwone (knee - out for season), Carlos Forbs (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (knee)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Tyrone Mings (knee), Pau Torres (ankle), Ross Barkley (calf), Amadou Onana (thigh), Matty Cash (muscle)

Wolves vs Aston Villa prediction

This will be a tight, tense game and Villa will have to be patient. But one of their star forwards will step up to deliver the goods. Wolves 0-2 Aston Villa.