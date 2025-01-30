How to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Men's and Women's Downhill Training
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships TV, live stream schedule
IFAF Flag Football World Championships - Lahti, Finland
“Let My Game Speak": USA Flag Football’s Maci Joncich on the rising impact of the new Olympic sport
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Indiana vs. No. 10 Purdue Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_intv_macijoncich_250130.jpg
Joncich embracing flag football’s growth for women
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’
nbc_pft_justintucker_250131.jpg
Explaining legal components of Tucker accusations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Men's and Women's Downhill Training
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships TV, live stream schedule
IFAF Flag Football World Championships - Lahti, Finland
“Let My Game Speak": USA Flag Football’s Maci Joncich on the rising impact of the new Olympic sport
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Indiana vs. No. 10 Purdue Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_intv_macijoncich_250130.jpg
Joncich embracing flag football’s growth for women
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’
nbc_pft_justintucker_250131.jpg
Explaining legal components of Tucker accusations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 30, 2025 12:09 PM

Wolves host Aston Villa with both teams desperate for the win in their respective scraps.

WATCH – Wolves v Aston Villa

Vitor Pereira’s Wolves have lost four in a row to drop back into the relegation zone as their new manager bounce is well and truly over. Pereira’s side lost 1-0 at home against Arsenal last weekend despite being up a player for a large chunk of the game. Defensive issues continue to hamper Wolves who are very easy to create chances against.

Aston Villa are celebrating finishing in the top eight of the Champions League to secure an automatic spot into the last 16 of the competition, with Unai Emery once again proving to be a master of European cup competitions. In the Premier League they’re doing pretty well too. Villa are unbeaten in their last six but drew at home against West Ham last time out. Emery’s side are five points off the top four but are still right in the hunt for Champions League qualification. That said, both Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran have been linked with moves away in the final days of the transfer window.

How to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (February 1)
Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Jorgen Strand Larsen (thigh), Joao Gomes (suspension), Mario Lemina (club discipline), Toti Gomes (hamstring), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwone (knee - out for season), Carlos Forbs (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (knee)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Tyrone Mings (knee), Pau Torres (ankle), Ross Barkley (calf), Amadou Onana (thigh), Matty Cash (muscle)

Wolves vs Aston Villa prediction

This will be a tight, tense game and Villa will have to be patient. But one of their star forwards will step up to deliver the goods. Wolves 0-2 Aston Villa.