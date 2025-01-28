How to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Two
Rory McIlroy says Tour-PIF deal ‘should and will get done'; but golf landscape still TBD
NCAA Basketball: Fordham at Dayton
How to watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview
SX 2025 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 Justin Hill on jump.JPG
What riders said after 2025 Supercross Round 3 at Anaheim 2 won by Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lionsmorton_250128.jpg
What Lions’ new OC Morton means for Goff
nbc_roto_liamcoenjags_250128.jpg
Jaguars’ Coen can boost Lawrence’s fantasy output
nbc_roto_raidershirecarroll_250128.jpg
Projecting Carroll’s timeline with Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Two
Rory McIlroy says Tour-PIF deal ‘should and will get done'; but golf landscape still TBD
NCAA Basketball: Fordham at Dayton
How to watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview
SX 2025 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 Justin Hill on jump.JPG
What riders said after 2025 Supercross Round 3 at Anaheim 2 won by Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lionsmorton_250128.jpg
What Lions’ new OC Morton means for Goff
nbc_roto_liamcoenjags_250128.jpg
Jaguars’ Coen can boost Lawrence’s fantasy output
nbc_roto_raidershirecarroll_250128.jpg
Projecting Carroll’s timeline with Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 28, 2025 10:49 AM

Aston Villa and Celtic both harbor hopes of earning byes to the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds, with the hosts at Villa Park on solid footing heading into Wednesday’s league phase finale.

Villa’s loss to Monaco on Matchday 7 leaves them a goal behind eighth-place Bayer Leverkusen, with the top eight clubs bypassing the playoff round to reach the knockout rounds.

MORE — Champions League table

Celtic have one fewer point than Villa’s 13 and could rise into the top eight with a win, but the Bhoys currently have the worst goal differential of the five teams on 12 points and all six teams on 13 points.

Still, Brendan Rodgers men have been flying in Scotland and been a pleasant surprise in this competition. Celtic have only lost once — hammered 7-1 at Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 2 — and boast wins over Slovan Bratislava, Young Boys, and RB Leipzig. They’ve also drawn Atalanta, Club Brugge, and Dinamo Zagreb.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (January 29)
Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham
TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Pau Torres (ankle), Ross Barkley (calf), Amadou Onana (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyrone Mings (knee)

Celtic team news, focus

OUT: Odin Thiago Holm (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: James Forrest (foot)

Aston Villa vs Celtic prediction

Celtic are shorthanded as star Kyogo Furuhashi has swapped Glasgow for Rennes, and returning hero Jota is not registered for the UCL league phase. American duo Auston Trusty and Cameron Carter-Vickers will be up for the challenge provided by Ollie Watkins and Co. but the atmosphere should be electric and Unai Emery knows tournament football even better than Rodgers. Aston Villa 3-1 Celtic.