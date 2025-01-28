How to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Aston Villa and Celtic both harbor hopes of earning byes to the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds, with the hosts at Villa Park on solid footing heading into Wednesday’s league phase finale.

Villa’s loss to Monaco on Matchday 7 leaves them a goal behind eighth-place Bayer Leverkusen, with the top eight clubs bypassing the playoff round to reach the knockout rounds.

MORE — Champions League table

Celtic have one fewer point than Villa’s 13 and could rise into the top eight with a win, but the Bhoys currently have the worst goal differential of the five teams on 12 points and all six teams on 13 points.

Still, Brendan Rodgers men have been flying in Scotland and been a pleasant surprise in this competition. Celtic have only lost once — hammered 7-1 at Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 2 — and boast wins over Slovan Bratislava, Young Boys, and RB Leipzig. They’ve also drawn Atalanta, Club Brugge, and Dinamo Zagreb.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (January 29)

Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Pau Torres (ankle), Ross Barkley (calf), Amadou Onana (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyrone Mings (knee)

Celtic team news, focus

OUT: Odin Thiago Holm (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: James Forrest (foot)

Aston Villa vs Celtic prediction

Celtic are shorthanded as star Kyogo Furuhashi has swapped Glasgow for Rennes, and returning hero Jota is not registered for the UCL league phase. American duo Auston Trusty and Cameron Carter-Vickers will be up for the challenge provided by Ollie Watkins and Co. but the atmosphere should be electric and Unai Emery knows tournament football even better than Rodgers. Aston Villa 3-1 Celtic.

