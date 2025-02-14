How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool have perhaps the perfect opportunity to put any speculation regarding their Premier League title credentials to bed on Sunday (9 am ET), when they face relegation-threatened Wolves at Anfield.

WATCH LIVE – Liverpool vs Wolves

The past week has been one to forget for Arne Slot’s side, as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Plymouth Argyle (23rd place) on Sunday and then the Reds gave up a 98th-minute equalizer in the final Merseyside derby ever to be played at Goodison Park on Wednesday. So, that’s the quadruple gone and only a seven-point lead atop the PL table heading into the weekend. Slot is expected to be on the touchline for Sunday’s game despite the fact he was sent off after the derby draw, as the FA does its due diligence on the matter. On the bright side, Liverpool are unbeaten in 20 league games (14W-6D-0L) since their only defeat of the season back in September; they have scored nine more goals (58) than anyone else (Arsenal); and their defensive record is second-best by a single goal (also Arsenal).

Speaking of the past week, not so bad for Wolves. Vitor Pereira’s side snapped a four-game losing streak (and climbed out of the relegation zone) last time out in the league and advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup last weekend. Star forward Matheus Cunha (11 PL goals) remains bullish on Wolves’ chances after signing a new contract after the January transfer window closed. “I used my heart to make this decision, more than anything. It was my passion. I love being here. Everyone wants something more for their career, but I feel this is the moment to keep fighting and show everyone what we have, and what love I want to give back.” However, Cunha’s new contract has a reported $77-million release clause which becomes active this summer.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET Sunday (February 16)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Joe Gomez (thigh - MORE), Curtis Jones (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Jorgen Strand Larsen (thigh), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwone (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (illness)

Liverpool vs Wolves prediction

This game will tell us a lot about this Liverpool team and how worthy they are of the title. I’m betting we learn nothing but good things. Liverpool 2-0 Wolves.