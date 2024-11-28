How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The bubble has burst somewhat for Nottingham Forest but they’ll aim to get back on track against a stubborn Ipswich Town on Saturday.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich live

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tricky Trees have lost two in a row after a fine start to the season, with their latest defeat coming in a 3-0 humbling at Arsenal. Those defeats have calmed down expectation levels a little but all in all, Forest are still way ahead of where everyone thought they would be with 19 points on the board from their first 12 games.

Ipswich have only won once in their opening 12 games back in the Premier League (after a 22-year absence) but all signs are pointing in the right direction for Kieran McKenna’s side. They drew at home against Manchester United last weekend and after winning at Tottenham before the break, the Tractor Boys have picked up nine points (thanks to a league-high six draws) and are only in the relegation zone on goal difference.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (November 30)

Venue: City Ground — Nottingham

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Having Elanga and Gibbs-White available would be a huge boost as they are key to launching counters and giving Forest a cutting edge and creativity in attack. The rest of Forest’s side is solid with summer addition Milenkovic a rock at center back.

OUT: Danilo (ankle), Ibrahim Sangare (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Elliot Anderson (ankle), Morgan Gibbs-White (ankle), Anthony Elanga (unkown)

Ipswich team news, focus

McKenna has turned Ipswich into a stodgy, solid team and they’re dangerous on the counter. That’s due to the running of Liam Delap and Sammie Szomodics and both can finish when they get a half chance. Omari Hutchinson is the jewel in Ipswich’s crown and scored the equalizer against Man United last time out.

OUT: Janoi Donacien (groin), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles), George Hirst (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Broadhead (groin), Kalvin Phillips (other), Jacob Greaves (thigh), Ben Johnson (knock)

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich prediction

Both teams will have a real go in this one and are set up well to launch counters. Expect entertainment and plenty of goals but Forest’s extra quality in attack will make the difference. Nottingham Forest 3-2 Ipswich.