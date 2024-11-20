How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Win-challenged Arsenal are now a goal-hungry bunch, as the slumping Gunners look to stay ahead of impressive Nottingham Forest when they meet at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET streaming online via Premier League on Peacock ).

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have won just once in their last five outings across all competitions, a League Cup win over Preston North End while falling to Inter Milan and Newcastle United and drawing London rivals Liverpool and Chelsea.

That’s sunk the Gunners nine points below Premier League leaders Liverpool. Arsenal enter the weekend in fourth place as the second-best of four teams on 19 points.

They’re only ahead of their Saturday visitors on goal differential, as Nuno Espirito Santo has engineered an excellent early season for the Tricky Trees of Nottingham Forest.

Forest’s deep and oft-rotated attack has helped the side to five wins, three of which have come away from the City Ground. Can Forest add the Emirates to a list headlined by Southampton, Liverpool, and Leicester City?

How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: The Emirates Stadium

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

Arteta is missing some full fitness players as they come back from the international break, and the fitness of Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka will be monitored. Martin Odegaard’s availability remains a boost, but the back line remains thin as Ben White has joined the walking wounded with a multi-week absence expected for the defender.

OUT: Riccardo Calafiori (knock), Kieran Tierney (thigh), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Ben White (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Declan Rice (ankle), Bukayo Saka (undisclosed), Leandro Trossard (knock)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Forest’s defensive duo of Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo should both be available as the Tricky Trees aim to slow the Gunners.

OUT: Danilo (ankle), Ibrahim Sangare (undisclosed). | QUESTIONABLE: Elliot Anderson (foot)

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Home field should be an advantage here, but there’s hope for unease if Forest can strike early or stymy the Arsenal attack for a good stretch of time. Still, Arsenal seem too powerful to sink behind Forest on the table, don’t they? Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest.