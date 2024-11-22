How to watch Ipswich vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Round Two
New swing thought keys Nelly Korda’s turnaround at CME Tour Championship
NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Waiver Wired: Add McCain, Knecht before it’s too late

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241122__648330.jpg
Is Williams still a top-10 RB play in Week 12?
nbc_ffhh_waivers_241122.jpg
Snatch up QBs Maye, DeVito on Week 12 waivers
nbc_ffhh_nickchubb_241122.jpg
Chubb leads Browns to snowy TNF win over Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Round Two
New swing thought keys Nelly Korda’s turnaround at CME Tour Championship
NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Waiver Wired: Add McCain, Knecht before it’s too late

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241122__648330.jpg
Is Williams still a top-10 RB play in Week 12?
nbc_ffhh_waivers_241122.jpg
Snatch up QBs Maye, DeVito on Week 12 waivers
nbc_ffhh_nickchubb_241122.jpg
Chubb leads Browns to snowy TNF win over Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Ipswich vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published November 22, 2024 01:12 PM

Ruben Amorim is set to make his long-awaited debut as Manchester United head coach, but the Red Devils could be in for a potentially tricky trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich on Sunday (11:30 am ET).

WATCH IPSWICH vs MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE

The task ahead of Amorim is quite tall as well, with Manchester United sitting 13th in the Premier League table heading into matchweek 12. However, the gap from 13th to 3rd, where Chelsea currently reside, is just four points, so one or two wins would see them join the European and top-four races in a heartbeat. First things first, Amorim must find a way to spark life into Man United’s paltry attack (12 goals scored in 11 games) as only three sides, all of whom are in the bottom-four, have scored fewer goals. On the plus side, due to Erik ten Hag’s increasingly conservative tactics, only three sides have conceded fewer goals (also 12).

Ipswich, meanwhile, probably would have preferred the recent international break not interrupt the positive momentum they enjoyed from picking up their first victory this season and climbing out of the relegation zone after beating Tottenham 2-1 away from home. That said, Kieran McKenna’s side still needs to improve its own attacking output, as they rank last in the PL in shots (108 — 9.8 per game), shots on target (33) and touches in the opposition box (199 — 18.1).

How to watch Ipswich vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30 am ET Sunday
Venue: Portman Road — Ipswich
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Ipswich team news, focus

OUT: Janoi Donacien (groin), Axel Tuanzebe (hand), Jacob Greaves (thigh, Jack Taylor (other), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Broadhead (groin), Wes Burns (knock)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Leny Yoro (foot), Harry Maguire (calf), Kobbie Mainoo (other), Luke Shaw (calf), Victor Lindelof (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Lisandro Martinez (back), Tyrell Malacia (knee)

Ipswich vs Manchester United prediction

There could hardly be a better matchup for any coach to make his debut, facing a side that poses so little threat going forward. United won’t create a ton of chances either, but they’ll do enough. Ipswich 1-2 Manchester United.