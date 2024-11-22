How to watch Ipswich vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Ruben Amorim is set to make his long-awaited debut as Manchester United head coach, but the Red Devils could be in for a potentially tricky trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich on Sunday (11:30 am ET).

WATCH IPSWICH vs MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE

The task ahead of Amorim is quite tall as well, with Manchester United sitting 13th in the Premier League table heading into matchweek 12. However, the gap from 13th to 3rd, where Chelsea currently reside, is just four points, so one or two wins would see them join the European and top-four races in a heartbeat. First things first, Amorim must find a way to spark life into Man United’s paltry attack (12 goals scored in 11 games) as only three sides, all of whom are in the bottom-four, have scored fewer goals. On the plus side, due to Erik ten Hag’s increasingly conservative tactics, only three sides have conceded fewer goals (also 12).

Ipswich, meanwhile, probably would have preferred the recent international break not interrupt the positive momentum they enjoyed from picking up their first victory this season and climbing out of the relegation zone after beating Tottenham 2-1 away from home. That said, Kieran McKenna’s side still needs to improve its own attacking output, as they rank last in the PL in shots (108 — 9.8 per game), shots on target (33) and touches in the opposition box (199 — 18.1).

How to watch Ipswich vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30 am ET Sunday

Venue: Portman Road — Ipswich

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Ipswich team news, focus

OUT: Janoi Donacien (groin), Axel Tuanzebe (hand), Jacob Greaves (thigh, Jack Taylor (other), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Broadhead (groin), Wes Burns (knock)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Leny Yoro (foot), Harry Maguire (calf), Kobbie Mainoo (other), Luke Shaw (calf), Victor Lindelof (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Lisandro Martinez (back), Tyrell Malacia (knee)

Ipswich vs Manchester United prediction

There could hardly be a better matchup for any coach to make his debut, facing a side that poses so little threat going forward. United won’t create a ton of chances either, but they’ll do enough. Ipswich 1-2 Manchester United.

