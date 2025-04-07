Orioles at Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 7

Its Monday, April 7 and the Orioles (4-6) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (5-5) in Game 1 of their three-game series.

Zach Eflin is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Zac Gallen for Arizona.

Former Orioles’ hurler Corbin Burnes lost his first game with Arizona yesterday as the Nationals knocked off the Arizona ace, 5-4. Corbin Carroll did pick up three hits for the Diamondbacks.

The Orioles are off to an uninspiring start. They lost two of three at Kansas City this weekend including a 4-1 setback yesterday. Ryan Mountcastle picked up three hits yesterday but the O’s in total managed just five for the game.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Diamondbacks

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: MASN, Diamondbacks.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Orioles at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+106), Diamondbacks (-126)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for April 7, 2025: Zach Eflin vs. Zac Gallen

Orioles: Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.75 ERA)

Last outing: 4/2 vs. Boston - 6IP, 3ER, 8H, 0BB, 5Ks Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.38 ERA)

Last outing: 4/2 at Yankees - 6.2IP, 0ER, 3H, 0BB, 13Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Diamondbacks

Baltimore has lost 4 of their last 5 games

Baltimore is 4-6 on the Run Line for the season

Arizona has lost 3 of their last 4

Arizona is 5-5 on the Run Line this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Orioles and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Diamondbacks -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: