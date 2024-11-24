 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-GOLF-AUS-PGA
Elvis Smylie holds off mentor Cam Smith to win the Australian PGA by 2 shots
WSX 2024 Round 02 - 03 Eli Tomac.jpg
Eli Tomac sweeps WSX Round 2, wins two of three in Round 3 of the Australian GP
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NWSL Championship 2024
Banda’s goal leads Pride over Spirit 1-0 for NWSL championship

Top Clips

nbc_ffpg_snf_241124.jpg
Eagles’ outlook vs. Rams on SNF depends on Hurts
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_241124.jpg
Hutchinson blasts Ipswich Town level v. Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_241124.jpg
Rashford gives Man United dream start v. Ipswich

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-GOLF-AUS-PGA
Elvis Smylie holds off mentor Cam Smith to win the Australian PGA by 2 shots
WSX 2024 Round 02 - 03 Eli Tomac.jpg
Eli Tomac sweeps WSX Round 2, wins two of three in Round 3 of the Australian GP
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NWSL Championship 2024
Banda’s goal leads Pride over Spirit 1-0 for NWSL championship

Top Clips

nbc_ffpg_snf_241124.jpg
Eagles’ outlook vs. Rams on SNF depends on Hurts
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_241124.jpg
Hutchinson blasts Ipswich Town level v. Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_241124.jpg
Rashford gives Man United dream start v. Ipswich

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Ruben Amorim reaction — What did new Manchester United boss say after his first game?

  
Published November 24, 2024 01:28 PM

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United debut was a mixed bag, as the Red Devils scored early but often struggled in an understandably uncomfortable first look at the manager’s tenure.

Amad Diallo set up Marcus Rashford for a second-minute goal, but United was uneasy in Amorim’s back three with only two full training sessions under its belt prior to the visit to Portman Road.

[ MORE: Ipswich vs Man United recap | What did we learn about Amorim? ]

The Red Devils looked much better late as Amorim brought on game-changers as his first four subs following a Starting XI that seemed to favor players who were in town for more of the international break.

And now we’re waiting for Amorim’s reaction, as the 39-year-old Portuguese is set to deliver his verdict on his first 90 minutes of Premier League management.

We’ll have Amorim’s reaction in this space as soon as he speaks from Ipswich Town.