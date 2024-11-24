Ruben Amorim reaction — What did new Manchester United boss say after his first game?

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United debut was a mixed bag, as the Red Devils scored early but often struggled in an understandably uncomfortable first look at the manager’s tenure.

Amad Diallo set up Marcus Rashford for a second-minute goal, but United was uneasy in Amorim’s back three with only two full training sessions under its belt prior to the visit to Portman Road.

The Red Devils looked much better late as Amorim brought on game-changers as his first four subs following a Starting XI that seemed to favor players who were in town for more of the international break.

And now we’re waiting for Amorim’s reaction, as the 39-year-old Portuguese is set to deliver his verdict on his first 90 minutes of Premier League management.

We’ll have Amorim’s reaction in this space as soon as he speaks from Ipswich Town.