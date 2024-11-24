What we learned from Ruben Amorim’s first game as Manchester United manager

Ruben Amorim’s first game as Manchester United boss started with a bang before showing the boss just how much work was to be done to compete in the Premier League.

Amorim vowed before the game that fans would see signs of what he wants from United even in his first game. While there were fewer than many hoped in a 1-1 draw, he was correct.

Their relegation candidate hosts pushed them every step of the way despite Marcus Rashford’s second-minute goal, and while United deserved their point it took two terrific saves from Andre Onana to get them there.

There was plenty to note with a back three on display and two center forwards subbed into the fray late, so let’s get right into what we learned — or what we think we learned — from Amorim’s first 90 minutes in charge of Manchester United.

Timing was always a challenge

Amorim’s arrival at the international break gave him a longer runway with some players, but he’s had very little time with the top dogs who were away on international duty.

That lack of preparation time combined with a shift to a back three that former boss Erik ten Hag almost never deployed at United means a learning curve.

So even though United looked comfortable in attack once the ball got up the pitch — Ipswich’s high press understandably made the early stages of possession uncomfortable for a new back three — the side looked rougher settling into its defensive shape.

Might it have looked better if Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte, and Matthijs de Ligt were all around and working every training session together? Of course.

Attacking patterns provide best glimpse of Amorim’s plan (Bruno looming large)

Late in the first half, we saw a long, lofted ball from Casemiro as he sought a rampaging Red Devils attacker over the top of the Ipswich back line.

That attacker? Diogo Dalot, who was playing left center back in the back three.

Amorim may well be able to deliver a high-octane, elite-talent version of what Chris Wilder did with Sheffield United and — to a less direct extent — what Ange Postecoglou wants to do at Spurs.

Amad Diallo as a wing back with a true center back behind him worked well and provides hope to United’s wide players who might’ve expected to be squeezed out by what happens atop a back three.

The set-up, however, did showcase how effective Bruno Fernandes can be with safety behind him and numbers out wide and in front of him. The captain, like Casemiro, often keyed the locks to Ipswich’s back line. He has to be feeling good about his potential under countryman Amorim.

Everyone auditioning for the new show on stage at the Theater of Dreams

Amad Diallo getting the first run at wing back might’ve been a surprise to both the Ivorian and many Man United fans, but his assist within 81 seconds of kickoff and would’ve assist a few minutes later promised more looks for the winger.

And Marcus Rashford punching in the goal certainly makes his case to keep minutes ahead of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, or at least keep minutes, period.

But Alejandro Garnacho struggled early as his habit of taking extra touches rather than the easy pass seemed to draw the ire of Amorim at times, and his lack of defensive consistency threatens to further tax his skill set.

These are all reminders that moments underneath a manager matter more than resume at times. Andre Onana’s big save on Liam Delap to keep it 1-0 may live longer than Amorim’s memory than it will United regulars, for example.

Injuries at back lead to imperfect midfield set-up

Can’t help but wonder whether Christian Eriksen and Casemiro would’ve been picked as the midfield duo were it not for what had to take place behind them.

Young center back Leny Yoro is just back in training and well-known entities Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof are on the shelf.

So as United moved to a back three, there was always going to be a non-traditional center back along with Matthijs de Ligt and remaining veteran Jonny Evans.

Might Manuel Ugarte or Kobbie Mainoo have started over Eriksen or Casemiro in a world better health at center back (or, as noted earlier in this post, more time to prepare)?

Even though Casemiro was quite good, it is not a surprise that the first subs were Luke Shaw for Evans and Ugarte for Casemiro. It wasn’t a perfect fix, but the Red Devils were unsurprisingly much better from that point forward, though a double sub to put in center forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee went about as clunkily as you might thing.