MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago White Sox
Great starting pitching stretches not enough for the White Sox and Reds early this season
Sarah Strong
Women’s college basketball looking for next star with no Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins injured
Geno Auriemma
UConn’s Geno Auriemma gives no indication of slowing down after winning 12th NCAA title

Top Clips

nbc_dps_geneauriemma_250407.jpg
Auriemma: Slow start changed UConn’s trajectory
nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Novak Djokovic gets chance to avenge loss to Alejandro Tabilo in Monte Carlo Masters meeting

  
Published April 7, 2025 11:48 AM

MONACO — Novak Djokovic will get the chance to avenge one of the more surprising losses of his career.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion will face 32nd-ranked Alejandro Tabilo in his opening match of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Tabilo rallied past 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the first round to set up the second-round rematch with Djokovic, who he beat at the Italian Open last year.

Djokovic, who had a first-round bye in Monte Carlo, won only five games against Tabilo in Rome.

It will be Djokovic’s first match since losing the Miami Open final to Jakub Mensik.

The Monte Carlo Masters is first big clay-court tournament of the year. Also in the round of 64, Jiri Lehecka beat Sebastian Korda 6-3, 7-6 (7) and Marcos Giron beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6 (5).