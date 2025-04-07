Practice suspended Monday at the Masters because of inclement weather

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v Houston Astros
Astros at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 7
Quinn Priester
Brewers acquire Quinn Priester from Red Sox as they seek boost for injury-riddled pitching staff
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals
Orioles at Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 7

Top Clips

nbc_roto_floridahouston_250407.jpg
Target Florida to cover vs. Houston in title game
nbc_dps_danhurley_250407.jpg
Hurley revisits loss to Florida, Duke’s collapse
nbc_dps_geneauriemma_250407.jpg
Auriemma: Slow start changed UConn’s trajectory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v Houston Astros
Astros at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 7
Quinn Priester
Brewers acquire Quinn Priester from Red Sox as they seek boost for injury-riddled pitching staff
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals
Orioles at Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 7

Top Clips

nbc_roto_floridahouston_250407.jpg
Target Florida to cover vs. Houston in title game
nbc_dps_danhurley_250407.jpg
Hurley revisits loss to Florida, Duke’s collapse
nbc_dps_geneauriemma_250407.jpg
Auriemma: Slow start changed UConn’s trajectory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Practice suspended Monday at the Masters because of inclement weather

  
Published April 7, 2025 12:05 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Practice at the Masters was suspended late Monday morning and spectators were pulled off the golf course because of worsening rain and the threat of thunderstorms.

Augusta National had planned to close the course to fans earlier in the morning, but with only light rain falling, spectators were allowed onto the grounds for about 3 1/2 hours.

The Masters - Practice Day One
2025 Masters weather: Week begins with rain, will end with ‘plenty of sunshine’
This is the long-range weather forecast for the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Forecasts called for storms throughout the afternoon, with the potential for severe weather, and 1 to 2 inches of rain. However, the forecast for the rest of the week looked promising, with mostly sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s Fahrenheit (low 20s Celsius).

Few players ventured out for practice rounds Monday, and those who did — Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon and Thomas Detry, among them — played alone.