Liverpool 2024-25 season: Premier League and cup schedule, results, stats

Arne Slot’s first season at Liverpool is already an unqualified success. Now it’s a question of whether the Reds can claim multiple trophies in their first season after the exit of Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are racing toward the Premier League title with the potential to clinch the Premier League Trophy at an absurdly early date given the depth of quality in England’s top flight.

The Reds have come up short in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League thanks to opponents in stark contrast — Plymouth Argyle and Paris Saint-Germain — but remain alive for the League Cup and could etch their name on that mug come Sunday.

There are many more subplots in play, as Mohamed Salah chases records both single-season and career while the Egyptian joins Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk as club legends who may be playing their final games in Liverpool’s famous red shirt.

Below are all of the games, played and still to be contested, in Liverpool’s 2024-25 season.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, shale hands after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on September 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Getty Images

Liverpool goal scorers, 2024-25 season

All comps (Premier League in parenthesis)

Mohamed Salah — 32 (27)

Cody Gakpo — 16 (8)

Luis Diaz — 13 (9)

Diogo Jota — 8 (5)

Darwin Nunez — 7 (5)

Dominik Szoboszlai — 7 (5)

Alexis Mac Allister — 5 (3)

Harvey Elliott — 4

Virgil van Dijk — 3 (1)

Trent Alexander-Arnold — 3 (2)

Curtis Jones — 3 (3)

Ibrahima Konate — 2 (1)

Federico Chiesa — 1

Jayden Danns — 1

Liverpool 2024-25 Premier League season: Schedule, results

Results

August 17: Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool - Highlights, recap & analysis

August 25: Liverpool 2-0 Brentford - Recap, highlights & analysis

September 1: Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool - Highlights, recap & analysis

September 14: Liverpool 0-1 Nottingham Forest - Highlghts, recap & analysis

September 21: Liverpool 3-0 AFC Bournemouth — Highlights, recap & analysis

September 28: Wolves 1-2 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis

October 5: Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis

October 20: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea — Highlights, recap & analysis | Player ratings

October 27: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis | Player ratings

November 2: Liverpool 2-1 Brighton — Highlights, recap & analysis

November 9: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa — Highlights, recap & analysis

November 24: Southampton 2-3 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis

December 1: Liverpool 2-0 Man City — Recap, highlights & analysis

December 4: Newcastle United 3-3 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis

December 14: Liverpool 2-2 Fulham — Highlights, recap & analysis

December 22: Spurs 3-6 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis

December 26: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester City — Highlights, recap & analysis

December 29: West Ham 0-5 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis

January 5: Liverpool 2-2 Man Utd — Highlights, recap & analysis

January 14: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis

January 18: Brentford 0-2 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis

January 25: Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich Town — Highlights, recap & analysis

February 1: AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis

February 12: Everton 2-2 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis

February 16: Liverpool 2-1 Wolves — Highlights, recap & analysis

February 19: Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis

February 23: Man City 0-2 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis

February 26: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United — Highlights, recap & analysis

March 8: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton — Highlights, recap & analysis

Fixtures

April 2: Liverpool v Everton — 3pm ET

April 6: Fulham v Liverpool — 9am ET

April 13: Liverpool v West Ham — 9am ET

April 20: Leicester City v Liverpool — 11:30am ET

April 27: Liverpool v Spurs — 11:30am

May 3: Chelsea v Liverpool

May 10: Liverpool v Arsenal

May 18: Brighton v Liverpool

May 25: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Liverpool 2024-25 League Cup schedule: Schedule, results

Third round

September 25: Liverpool 5-1 West Ham United

Fourth round

October 30: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-3 Liverpool — Recap & video highlights

Quarterfinal

December 18: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool — Recap & video highlights

Semifinal

January 7: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Liverpool — Recap & video highlights

February 6: Liverpool 4-0 (4-1 agg.) Tottenham Hotspur — Recap & video highlights

Final

March 16: Liverpool v Newcastle United — How to watch, preview, history

Liverpool 2024-25 FA Cup schedule: Schedule, results

Third round

January 11: Liverpool 4-0 Accrington Stanley

Fourth round

February 9: Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Liverpool 2024-25 UEFA Champions League schedule: Schedule, results

League phase

September 16: AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool - Highlights, recap & analysis

October 2: Liverpool 2-0 Bologna — Salah scores superb, historic goal

October 23: RB Leipzig 0-1 Liverpool — Highlights & recap

November 5: Liverpool 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen — Recap & highlights

November 27: Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid - Highlights, recap & analysis

December 10: Girona 0-1 Liverpool — Highlights & recap

January 21: Liverpool 2-1 Lille — Recap, highlights & analysis

January 29: PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Liverpool

Knockout phase

March 5: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Liverpool — Video highlights & recap

March 11: Liverpool 0-1 (1-1 agg., 1-4 PKs) Paris Saint-Germain - Video highlights & recap