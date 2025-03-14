 Skip navigation
Liverpool 2024-25 season: Premier League and cup schedule, results, stats

  
Published March 14, 2025 08:53 AM

Arne Slot’s first season at Liverpool is already an unqualified success. Now it’s a question of whether the Reds can claim multiple trophies in their first season after the exit of Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are racing toward the Premier League title with the potential to clinch the Premier League Trophy at an absurdly early date given the depth of quality in England’s top flight.

MORE — Latest Premier League injury news, updates

The Reds have come up short in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League thanks to opponents in stark contrast — Plymouth Argyle and Paris Saint-Germain — but remain alive for the League Cup and could etch their name on that mug come Sunday.

There are many more subplots in play, as Mohamed Salah chases records both single-season and career while the Egyptian joins Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk as club legends who may be playing their final games in Liverpool’s famous red shirt.

Below are all of the games, played and still to be contested, in Liverpool’s 2024-25 season.

Liverpool FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, shale hands after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on September 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Liverpool goal scorers, 2024-25 season

All comps (Premier League in parenthesis)

Mohamed Salah — 32 (27)
Cody Gakpo — 16 (8)
Luis Diaz — 13 (9)
Diogo Jota — 8 (5)
Darwin Nunez — 7 (5)
Dominik Szoboszlai — 7 (5)
Alexis Mac Allister — 5 (3)
Harvey Elliott — 4
Virgil van Dijk — 3 (1)
Trent Alexander-Arnold — 3 (2)
Curtis Jones — 3 (3)
Ibrahima Konate — 2 (1)
Federico Chiesa — 1
Jayden Danns — 1

Liverpool 2024-25 Premier League season: Schedule, results

Results
August 17: Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool - Highlights, recap & analysis
August 25: Liverpool 2-0 Brentford - Recap, highlights & analysis
September 1: Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool - Highlights, recap & analysis
September 14: Liverpool 0-1 Nottingham Forest - Highlghts, recap & analysis
September 21: Liverpool 3-0 AFC Bournemouth — Highlights, recap & analysis
September 28: Wolves 1-2 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis
October 5: Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis
October 20: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea — Highlights, recap & analysis | Player ratings
October 27: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis | Player ratings
November 2: Liverpool 2-1 Brighton — Highlights, recap & analysis
November 9: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa — Highlights, recap & analysis
November 24: Southampton 2-3 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis
December 1: Liverpool 2-0 Man City — Recap, highlights & analysis
December 4: Newcastle United 3-3 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis
December 14: Liverpool 2-2 Fulham — Highlights, recap & analysis
December 22: Spurs 3-6 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis
December 26: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester City — Highlights, recap & analysis
December 29: West Ham 0-5 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis
January 5: Liverpool 2-2 Man Utd — Highlights, recap & analysis
January 14: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis
January 18: Brentford 0-2 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis
January 25: Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich Town — Highlights, recap & analysis
February 1: AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis
February 12: Everton 2-2 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis
February 16: Liverpool 2-1 Wolves — Highlights, recap & analysis
February 19: Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis
February 23: Man City 0-2 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis
February 26: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United — Highlights, recap & analysis
March 8: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton — Highlights, recap & analysis

Fixtures
April 2: Liverpool v Everton — 3pm ET
April 6: Fulham v Liverpool — 9am ET
April 13: Liverpool v West Ham — 9am ET
April 20: Leicester City v Liverpool — 11:30am ET
April 27: Liverpool v Spurs — 11:30am
May 3: Chelsea v Liverpool
May 10: Liverpool v Arsenal
May 18: Brighton v Liverpool
May 25: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Liverpool 2024-25 League Cup schedule: Schedule, results

Third round
September 25: Liverpool 5-1 West Ham United

Fourth round
October 30: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-3 Liverpool — Recap & video highlights

Quarterfinal
December 18: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool — Recap & video highlights

Semifinal
January 7: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Liverpool — Recap & video highlights
February 6: Liverpool 4-0 (4-1 agg.) Tottenham Hotspur — Recap & video highlights

Final
March 16: Liverpool v Newcastle United — How to watch, preview, history

Liverpool 2024-25 FA Cup schedule: Schedule, results

Third round
January 11: Liverpool 4-0 Accrington Stanley

Fourth round
February 9: Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Liverpool 2024-25 UEFA Champions League schedule: Schedule, results

League phase
September 16: AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool - Highlights, recap & analysis
October 2: Liverpool 2-0 Bologna — Salah scores superb, historic goal
October 23: RB Leipzig 0-1 Liverpool — Highlights & recap
November 5: Liverpool 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen — Recap & highlights
November 27: Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid - Highlights, recap & analysis
December 10: Girona 0-1 Liverpool — Highlights & recap
January 21: Liverpool 2-1 Lille — Recap, highlights & analysis
January 29: PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Liverpool

Knockout phase
March 5: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Liverpool — Video highlights & recap
March 11: Liverpool 0-1 (1-1 agg., 1-4 PKs) Paris Saint-Germain - Video highlights & recap
