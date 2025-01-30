How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV schedule, team news, prediction

Red-hot Bournemouth host Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday in what promises to be an absolute beauty of a game.

WATCH – Bournemouth v Liverpool

Andoni Iraola’s side are currently on a club-record 11-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, winning 4-1 at Newcastle two weeks ago then smashing Nottingham Forest 5-0 at home last weekend with Justin Kluivert and Dango Ouattara bagging hat tricks in each game respectively. This incredible run has also coincided with huge injury issues which makes it even more remarkable. Bournemouth’s high-pressing approach is so unsettling and they’ve already beaten Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City at home this season.

Liverpool are plodding along very nicely atop the Premier League table as they eased to a 4-1 victory against Ipswich at Anfield last weekend and have a six-point lead over second-place Arsenal and a game in-hand. A much-changed side did lose at PSV in midweek in the Champions League but they still secured top spot in the League Phase and were already through to the last 16 anyway. But Arne Slot’s side have won just two of their last four Premier League games and will be wary of coughing up points by leaving themselves exposed on the counter attack.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 1)

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Evanilson (broken foot), Enes Unal (knee), Alex Scott (knee), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Julian Araujo (thigh), Marcos Senesi (thigh), Adam Smith (knock), James Hill (thigh), Julio Soler (youth international duty)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Joe Gomez (hamstring), Diogo Jota (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Curtis Jones (muscle)

Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction

This is going to be really exciting and both teams will create chances. Expect Liverpool to just edge it, and it will probably be late on. Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool.