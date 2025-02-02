 Skip navigation
Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update — Arne Slot says Liverpool star could miss League Cup tie

  
Published February 2, 2025 05:24 AM

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is a question mark for Liverpool’s League Cup semifinal second leg with Tottenham after suffering a leg injury on Saturday.

RECAP — Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool

He signaled that he needed to come off in the 70th minute of the Reds’ 2-0 win at Bournemouth, but there were hopes an even expectations that injury was one of exhaustion after a busy week.

MORE — Arne Slot, Mohamed Salah speak after win

Here’s what Liverpool boss Arne Slot said when asked about the 26-year-old right back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update — What did Arne Slot say about injury?

“He felt something,” Slot said. “I can’t tell you exactly what but it’s never a good sign when a player asks to be subbed. I would be surprised if he plays on Thursday.”

Conor Bradley took Alexander-Arnold’s slot and is the obvious replacement in any absence.

Liverpool host Spurs on Thursday, entering the second leg down 1-0. They’ll then go to Pkymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, February 10, before a February 12 trip to Everton in Premier League play.

Liverpool have won four-of-five matches when Alexander-Arnold does not play this season, and went 15W-3D-4L without him last season.