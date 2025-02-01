Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after Salah-inspired win at Bournemouth?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot got another two goals from Premier League Golden Boot race leader Mohamed Salah, and the Reds have a strengthened table lead following a 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Reds got some breaks but Bournemouth can have few complaints with the result as Liverpool ended the hosts 11-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.

What did Slot say after the win, with a pair of cup games ahead of them?

“It was exactly the game we expected,” Slot said after the game. They’re so intense and they keep running and keep fighting every second. I said before the game, we were 3-0 up at Anfield at half-time and they kept going. We had to play at the top of our abilities and needed luck to win this game.

What did he mean by luck? “I meant they hit the bar or the post two times and they were constantly trying to force things. They had other chances as well and I don’t think we actually controlled the game. It was an open and even game which everyone has here, because all the teams struggle here. ... It’s a very good team and a very good manager. It was difficult for us as well and was good for us to score two goals.”

“The second goal was the difference between the two teams. It wasn’t an easy or a simple chance, the way Salah scores is so calm. It shows you how much quality he has to win a game like this. The rest of the team and him worked so hard to keep the clean sheet.

On title hopes: “I don’t think I could have asked more than where we are at the moment. In general, this was a close call. And the Chelsea game was similar. All the other games we deserved to get the points, some other situations we deserved more than we got.”

Mohamed Salah reaction — Premier League title run ‘moving in the right direction’

It feels good to be fair scoring goals, the team winning is an incredible feeling. But I’ve said it many times my main goal is to help this team win the Premier League and we are moving in the right direction.”

“It feels slightly different but last season we were the same, the season before we were very close. But we need to stay humble and take each game at a time and we don’t have to think further. Think about each game.

“The defence is incredible. Alisson knows how good he is for us. We’ve played six or seven years together and then one or two in Rome. He works very hard, I’m happy for him.”

