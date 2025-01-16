How to watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV schedule, team news, prediction

Newcastle host Bournemouth in what should be a heck of a game at St James’ Park on Saturday as two teams on long unbeaten runs lock horns.

WATCH – Newcastle v Bournemouth

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have won nine-straight games in all competitions, including six-straight Premier League games, as they beat Wolves 3-0 at home in midweek and all of a sudden they’re in the top four. People are talking about them being in the title race and with injuries finally calming down and Alexander Isak in this kind of form, why not?

Bournemouth are on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, a club record, and fought back valiantly to grab a point at Chelsea on Tuesday. Andoni Iraola’s side coughed up a 95th-minute equalizer at Chelsea but over the entire game a draw was a fair result. The Cherries are pushing for a top six finish which would be a remarkable achievement, especially as injuries have really hit them hard in recent weeks.

How to watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday (January 18)

Venue: St James’ Park — Newcastle

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Newcastle team news, focus

Isak has scored in eight-straight Premier League games, becoming just the fourth Premier League player to do that in history. The Swedish striker is on a proper tear and Newcastle’s entire team is full of confidence, looks totally settled and there’s a real chance they can finish in the top four and win a cup. After a clunky start to the season Howe has turned things around in a big way.

OUT: Harvey Barnes (thigh), Nick Pope (knee), Callum Wilson (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (illness)

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries have so many injuries in attack but the trio of David Brooks, Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert are digging deep and causing big problems for opponents. Bournemouth were poor in the first half at Chelsea in midweek but surged back in the second half, like they often do, and were unlucky not to grab another big win. Bournemouth will fancy their chances of causing an upset at Newcastle.

OUT: James Hill (hamstring), Evanilson (broken foot), Enes Unal (knee), Alex Scott (knee), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Julian Araujo (thigh), Marcos Senesi (thigh), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Adam Smith (knock)

Newcastle vs Bournemouth prediction

Right now it just feels like Newcastle will keep on winning and this will be a fun, open game, but their extra attacking talents will make the difference. Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth.