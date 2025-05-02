Watch Now
Inside Scheffler's stellar short game at CJ Cup
The Golf Central crew looks back on Scottie Scheffler's best shots from Round 1 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and highlights the strength of his short game so far in the tournament.
Spieth erratic in CJ Cup Byron Nelson first round
Paired with Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim, Jordan Spieth did not play his best golf Thursday afternoon at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, shooting a 2-under 69 while "looking for things that aren't there" while putting.
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
Golf Channel writer Brentley Romine joins Golf Central to discuss the NCAA announcing the 81-team field for the 2025 NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals, sharing why the regionals are "about as chalk as you [can] get."
Battle-tested Ole Miss is Tallahassee No. 1 seed
Ole Miss head coach Chris Malloy and San Diego State head coach Ryan Donovan help the Golf Central team look ahead to the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship.
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
Todd Lewis reports on Collin Morikawa's "surprising" caddie change from J.J. Jakovac to Joe Greiner and if the move can translate into victories having played consistent golf in 2025.
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
Golf Central breaks down Mao Saigo's thrilling win at the Chevron Championship, explaining why the champ should be "extremely proud" after persevering through a chaotic final round.
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
Golf Central dives into Ariya Jutanugarn's stubbed chip at the Chevron Championship, discussing the mental aspect of golf and how long it takes for a player to recover from such a consequential mistake.
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry discuss their showing during Round 3 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where the two are tied for sixth heading into the final day of play.
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
Golf Central recaps Nelly Korda's third round of The Chevron Championship, where the defending champion settled for an even-par 71 after an early charge.
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
Lexi Thompson discusses her mindset as a semi-retired player, explaining why her will to win remains the same at the Chevron Championship.