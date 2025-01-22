How to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Surprising top four candidates clash when third-place Nottingham Forest visit seventh-place Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest have stunned the league as title competitors through 22 matches, six points off Liverpool and only behind Arsenal on goal differential.

WATCH – Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

And Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth have steadied themselves as a PL mainstay and sit just three points behind fourth-place Chelsea heading into Week 23.

The Cherries ran over Newcastle in Week 22 and have not lost in 10 Premier League games reaching back to late November, a run that includes wins over the Magpies, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United and a draw at Chelsea.

Another win here would put Bournemouth into even headier discussions regarding their potential by the end of this Premier League season.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Bournemouth team news, focus

The losses of Evanilson (broken foot) and Enes Unal (ACL) would flatten most teams, especially after those players were ably filling the boots of high-profile summer sale Dominic Solanke. So far, things have been fine. Justin Kluivert is on 10 goals after bagging two hat tricks this season.

OUT: Julio Soler (youth international duty), Evanilson (broken foot), Enes Unal (knee), Alex Scott (knee), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Julian Araujo (thigh), Marcos Senesi (thigh), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Adam Smith (knock), James Hill (thigh)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Nuno Espirito Santo’s plan means the forwards have to provide defensive cover and then counter attack with electricity. Callum Hudson-Odoi is questionable for this one, so Nuno could have fewer legs and will have to lean even more on Anthony Elanga, Jota Silva, and Morgan Gibbs-White.

OUT: Ibrahim Sangare (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Callum Hudson-Odoi (muscular)

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Bournemouth have the understanding to breakdown Forest’s steady defensive structure, and to deal with their counter attacking plans as well, but the Tricky Trees are also a handful for how the Cherries like to play the game and there’s no clear direction for making a prediction. It’s easy to argue that these two seasons are the most impressive in this Premier League campaign, and we’re going to predict that the unstoppable force triumphs over the immovable object. This could be a big day for Antoine Semenyo. Bournemouth 2-1 Nottingham Forest.