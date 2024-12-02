How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV schedule, team news, prediction

Newcastle host Liverpool on Wednesday hoping to beat another one of the big boys under the likes at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace on Saturday as they coughed up a late equalizer, but could have no complaints with the result after a lackluster display. That was impacted by losing Alexander Isak to injury early on and the Magpies have looked clunky in attack all season long. Still, they’ve beaten the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham at home and drawn with Manchester City at St James’ and will be hoping their famous support can drag them over the line against all-conquering Liverpool.

As for Arne Slot’s Liverpool, we are running out of words to describe their incredible start to this season. After beating Man City to go nine points clear at the top of the table they now 18 wins, one defeat and one draw from their first 20 games (in all competitions). That is remarkable. The best thing about it? Slot’s side are yet to reach anywhere near their potential. They could be more clinical and are still a little sloppy at the back at times if we’re been hypercritical. Mohamed Salah is leading their charge and Liverpool look basically unstoppable as Slot’s new calm possession-based style is being intertwined seamlessly with the high-tempo approach we know this Liverpool side can dominate with.

If Isak is out then Howe has a decision to make. Does he start Callum Wilson up top? Or does he go with Anthony Gordon in a central role with Joelinton and Harvey Barnes out wide?

OUT: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Emil Krafth (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (hip)

Slot will keep on rolling with a similar lineup as Liverpool’s injury issues have just bubbled up. Konate and Bradley are expected to be out for a few weeks, at least, so Gomez and Alexander-Arnold will start again at center back and right back respectively. Nunez could start up with Jones also likely to come in to start in central midfield.

OUT: Kostas Tsimikas (other), Alisson Becker (thigh), Diogo Jota (chest), Federico Chiesa (other), Ibrahima Konate (knee), Conor Bradley (hamstring)

This feels like a game where Liverpool will be pushed to their limits physically and like in their 3-2 win at Southampton, they could struggle to stop Newcastle on the counter. Expect a similar game and scoreline as one of their stars will step up to get the job done. Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool.