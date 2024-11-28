How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news

Liverpool host Manchester City in a huge Premier League clash on Sunday, as the top two teams are heading in very different directions.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool have started the season superbly, winning 17 of 19 games in all competitions and they sit at the top of the table and are eight points clear of reigning champs Manchester City. That gap is after a comeback 3-2 win at Southampton last Sunday, where Mohamed Salah was their hero, again, but then caused a stir with his post-game comments. Salah talked about his future and revealed he is yet to receive a new contract offer from Liverpool and is ‘more out than in’ as his current deal expires this summer. Salah said he ‘disappointed’ with the current situation, but he still played a key role in Liverpool beating Real Madrid 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday (although he did smash a penalty kick wide) as Slot’s side are also clear atop the Champions League league phase standings too.

In stark contrast Manchester City are in freefall. They lost five games in a row in all competitions as they suffered an embarrassing 4-0 shellacking at home to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, then coughed up a 3-0 lead with 15 minutes to go at home to Feyenoord in the Champions League in midweek to draw 3-3. All is not well at City as defensively they’re all over the place and Pep Guardiola is struggling to figure out how City can withstand Rodri’s absence in central midfield. They usually struggle against Liverpool at the best of times and going to Anfield in this kind of form is the complete opposite of what Guardiola would want. Lose this game and City will be 11 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and the four-time reigning champs will essentially be out of the title race with two thirds of the season still remaining.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET, Sunday (December 1)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Liverpool team news, focus

The main team news for Liverpool is that Conor Bradley is struggling after coming off with a hamstring injury against Real Madrid in midweek. Luckily for Liverpool, the timing of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return from injury is perfect as he is set to come straight back in at right back. Ibrahima Konate suffered a knock so Jarell Quansah could come in alongside Virgil van Dijk at center back. Up front it will be intriguing to see if Darwin Nunez starts or Cody Gakpo comes in, while Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have both been on the scoresheet in the last two games and are pushing each other hard to start in central midfield. There is great competition for places wherever you look in this Liverpool team, while they have some key players (Alisson and Jota in particular) set to return from injury over the next week.

OUT: Kostas Tsimikas (other), Alisson Becker (thigh), Diogo Jota (chest), Federico Chiesa (other) | QUESTIONABLE: Conor Bradley (hamstring), Ibrahima Konate (knee)

Manchester City team news, focus

With John Stones suffering an ankle injury and Mateo Kovacic also out, Guardiola has lost his two main contenders to start in the holding midfield role in Rodri’s absence. Manuel Akanji could perhaps start there for this game with Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake at center back. City’s balance has been off and they have a lot of key players just returning from injury and they look rusty individually and as a collective. Kevin de Bruyne is set to start and City need him to have a big day and bring calmness to their play.

OUT: Rodri (knee - out for season), Oscar Bobb (lower leg), John Stones (ankle), Mateo Kovacic (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Doku (thigh)

Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction

This is always a wild game and given how high the stakes have been ramped up, especially for City, there is going to be an incredible atmosphere at Anfield. Liverpool have looked suspect defensively on the counter and Man City may play things a little differently than their usual style to try and get at them. The big difference this season is Arne Slot’s style of play is similar to Guardiola’s approach, so this is going to be all about who can control the tempo of the game in midfield. It will balance out. Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City.