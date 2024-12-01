Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool manager say after big win over Manchester City?

How did Arne Slot sum up a huge win for his Liverpool against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City?

He can hardly believe it, but he’s wary of the threat provided by Arsenal, Chelsea, and — yes — even City.

“I can believe because it’s happening at the moment but I don’t think anyone including me would’ve predicted this,” Slot said on USA Network after the game. “Yes the team was left in a very good place. But we aren’t the only one. Arsenal yesterday, Chelsea today, and City will come back.”

The Dutchman saw Cody Gakpo give his men a first-half lead at Anfield, then watched as Mohamed Salah insured the three points with a late penalty at Anfield.

Liverpool buzzed out of the traps and could count themselves unlucky to be only leading 1-0 at halftime, as Cody Gakpo’s finish of a Mohamed Salah- and Trent Alexander-Arnold produced chance was the lone marker or a dominant half.

Slot’s defensive set-up was fantastic, as Virgil van Dijk was the Man of the Match and Joe Gomez — perhaps a controversial selection over Jarell Quansah to take the place of injured Ibrahima Konate — stopped crosses and long passes from reaching Erling Haaland.

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool manager say after clash with Manchester City?

“If you look at work rate, I think it was perfect. The amount of chances we missed made it tight near the end. Maybe that’s the nice part of the game is it should be like this.”

“If you watch every game of us, you know we always want to press high but they can play do build-up very well. They can play through the back very very well. Then you have to put a lot of effort in. We forced them into a few mistakes that led to some chances and gives us energy, gives the crowd energy. That helps. Apart from our players the crowd was fantastic too..”

“They always make it difficult for you in the way they position. It’s not only formation, it’s the quality of players they have that make it difficult for you. The good news for us is we have quality players, too.”

“We’re a competitive team and it’s very difficult to beat us. Therefore we have to put in the effort we put in every single game. The injuries we had at the back, we had to take care of Trent. Maybe he could’ve gone 90. But every team faces these challenges and it’s up to us to get the best out of it.”

“I would’ve loved to see the second half the same as the first half but the quality of the first team is that much that there are phases of the game when they have the bal and then l it’s up to us to defend really strong in and around our 18 yard box. If you want to win against City you have to be perfect in every part of the game, high press, low press, build up, every part. We came close to perfection and that’s the only way we can beat a quality team like City.”

“I can believe because it’s happening at the moment but I don’t think anyone including me would’ve predicted this. I knew that Jurgen left the team in a very good place, but still to win so much with all the difficult teams we’ve faced already is something you couldn’t predict before the season. But we aren’t the only one. Arsenal yesterday, Chelsea today, and City will come back. They can have the same run as us so we have to stay sharp and focused.”

