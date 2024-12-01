Pep Guardiola reaction — How did Manchester City boss respond to loss at Liverpool, six-finger gesture?

How did Pep Guardiola sum up the match that signifies the longest winless run in his managerial history, a 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield that leaves Manchester City 11 points back of their recent rivals?

If we’re judging by his touchline antics in the final moments at Anfield, flashing six title-signifying fingers to the crowd in answering their, “You’re getting sacked in the morning” chants — defiantly.

“I didn’t expect that from Anfield,” Guardiola said of the chants and his reaction. “It’s fine, part of the game and I understand completely. We’ve had incredible battles together.”

Man City were good for about the first two minutes, soon buzzed over by Liverpool’s quick passing and incisive game plan. The Citizens would’ve counted themselves lucky to make it to halftime down 1-0.

Guardiola found some success with early second-half subs, as Jeremy Doku changed the game and Savinho also affected the proceedings.

He also was rewarded in a sense by Stefan Ortega, as the City goalkeeper backed up Guardiola’s decision to drop Ederson in favor of the German backstop.

“The first 15-20 minutes were so poor. We tried to play with control. They deserved the first goal.”

“We had not too much threat. We will start from here and try to make the rest of the season. It’s difficult to believe but I know these players and how they are doing. At the end of the season we will see what happens.”

On players playing out of position: “Always you can do it [better], but there are players making an effort out of position. All I can do is say is thank you to them because I know the commitment they do. Maybe there’s something inside of me that I had the feeling that we will be from here. We will start and try to make a good run and try to win games.”

“There are moments we will have to make it click. Today we could not. ... Congratulations to Liverpool. They deserved the victory. We’ll accept the situation right now.”

“It is what it is. We didn’t have preseason. Players came back real late and injuries, but you have to survive with that. For the base that we have right now in the middle especially, you have to survive with the ball. Transitions, we have Gundo, Rico, and Bernardo against Gravenberch and Mac Allister. I cannot forget which players I have. I’m here at City, I want to be with them. We have to change results but in the right time we will take that decision.”

On holding up six title-signifying fingers to Anfield: “All the fans who want to sack me, Oh my gosh. Maybe they are right for the results that we have. I didn’t expect that from Anfield, maybe from Brighton. 0-1, maybe 2-0. Sing it in the past! It’s fine, part of the game and I understand completely. We’ve had incredible battles together. They win, we’ve won.”

Will there be a new title winner? “Well, I said before that game that we are not in the position to think about targets but the season is long and we have to try to make a result after some players come back. After everything, we might be there maybe. There are many things to fight and we will try.”

