Giants at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 14

Its Monday, April 14 and the Giants’ (11-4) East Coast road trip continues in Philadelphia with a series against the Phillies (9-6).

Landen Roupp is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Taijuan Walker for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were shut out yesterday by the Cardinals, 7-0. Philadelphia’s ace, Zack Wheeler gave up four runs in six innings as the Cards took two of three from Philly. The Giants took their series against the Yankees with a 5-4 win in the Bronx. Carlos Rodón pitched 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts but allowed a pivotal three-run homer to Jung Hoo Lee in the sixth inning. Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered in the eighth inning, breaking an 0-for-22 slump, but the Yankees couldn’t complete the comeback.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Phillies

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, NBCSP

Odds for the Giants at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Giants (-101), Phillies (-119)

Spread: Phillies 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Phillies

Pitching matchup for April 14, 2025: Landen Roupp vs. Taijuan Walker

Giants: Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: 4/8 vs. Cincinnati - 6IP, 1ER, 7H, 0BB, 4Ks Phillies: Taijuan Walker (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 4/9 at Atlanta - 4.2IP, 0ER, 5H, 3BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Phillies

The Giants have won 3 of their last 4 games

With Taijuan Walker starting the Over was 9-4-2 (60%) in Phillies’ games last season

Philly’s issues have been primarily on offense as the Game Total UNDER has cashed in 11 of 15 games

San Francisco is now 10-5 against the spread this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Giants and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

