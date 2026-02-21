MLB 2026 American League Cy Young Best Bets, Odds, Picks, Rankings, Predictions: Can Tarik Skubal three-peat?

American League Cy Young Rankings

1. Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers (+350)

Tarik Skubal is fresh off a record-setting $32 million dollar arbitration win and is one of the eight players on the MLB Players Association executive subcommittee, so his hands have been full this summer.

Skubal is also coming off back-to-back Cy Young awards and an absolute dominate showing in 2025. The 29-year-old LHP had a 2.21 ERA, 13-6 record, and career-highs in WHIP (0.89), WAR (6.6) innings pitched (195.1) to go along with 241 strikeouts to 33 walks. Looking over his baseball savant page, Skubal couldn’t have really been better, unless he was a video game character playing on easy mode.

Skubal is renown as the best pitcher in all of baseball, not just the AL, and a third-straight Cy Young would make him the sixth player to accomplish this feat after Greg Maddux, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martínez, Sandy Koufax, and Jim Palmer. Barring injury, Skubal will be a top-two candidate to win the AL Cy Young all season, and all trade rumors should be put to rest. The Tigers would be fools to deal Skubal.

2. Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox (+425)

The leash was off of Garrett Crochet last year in his debut season with Boston and it resulted in as second-place finish for the AL Cy Young. Crochet totaled four first-place votes and 26 second-place votes last year finishing behind Tarik Skubal and ahead of Hunter Brown, Max Fried, and Bryan Woo.

Crochet led all of baseball in strikeouts (255), was second in wins (18), second in innings pitched (205.1), sixth in ERA (2.59), eighth in WHIP (1.03), and 12th in OBA (.217). Crochet matched his 2024 season with 32 games started, but tripled his wins from 6 to 18 and added almost 60 more innings pitched going from the White Sox to the Red Sox. The 26-year-old LHP is entering his prime and is the biggest contender to Skubal.

I bet Crochet last year to win AL Cy Young and he came as close as possible despite Skull’s fantastic season. I will run it back and bet on Crochet to win the award, as it’s difficult to win three consecutive Cy Young’s and pitch 190-plus innings in three straight years.

3. Max Fried, New York Yankees (+1700)

In his first season with the Yankees, Max Fried led the MLB in wins (19) and set a career-high in victories, plus innings pitched (195.1), strikeouts (189), and games started (32). The 32-year-old picked up where he left off in 2021 and 2022 with the Braves and dominated the regular season.

The last time we saw Fried, he was bombarded for seven earned runs on eight hits against the Blue Jays in a Game 2 loss, which I’m sure added some fuel to the fire for this upcoming season. Fried finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting last season with six third-place votes, 20 fourth-place votes, and three fifth-place votes.

The Yankees get Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon back from injuries this season, so New York’s rotation won’t rely on Fried as heavily. I think a third-place finish is likely for the lefty and his odds should be a little shorter to match Hunter Brown (+1300), Cole Ragans (+1300) and the next pitcher on my list.

4. Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers (+1300)

Last season, Jacob deGrom recorded his most wins, innings pitched, strikeouts, and more since 2019. After being riddled with injuries over the last five seasons, with the Mets and Rangers, the 37-year-old won American League Comeback Player of the Year.

deGrom had the second-best WHIP (0.92) behind Skubal, the fifth-best OBA (.196), and the 12th-best ERA (2.97). If he posts similar numbers, drops the ERA a bit, and can give Texas more than 172 innings of work, then he should be a top five contender for the Cy Young. deGrom won back-to-back Cy Young awards in the 2018 and 2019, which were the last healthy seasons for the veteran.

With only a few years left before retirement, deGrom’s last chance to join the elite ranks of an AL and NL Cy Young trophy is running out. Since 2000, only Max Scherzer has won a Cy Young in the AL and NL. Randy Johnson and Roger Clemens are two more stars who accomplished this feat in the 1990’s. With Skubal and Crochet in their primes, I personally don’t see deGrom winning this season, but anything can happen.

A sleeper for this award is deGrom’s teammate, MacKenzie Gore (+4000). Gore joins the Rangers after a 5-15 season with the Nationals and a 4.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 159.2 innings pitched. The trio of deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Gore will be one of the most fun pitching rotations in baseball this year.

5. Framber Valdez, Detroit Tigers (+2200)

This may come as a surprise having Framber Valdez as my No. 5 pick for Cy Young, but the move to Detroit was massive. Valdez has five-straight seasons of double-digit wins, four consecutive of 176-plus innings pitched, and at least 169 strikeouts over the past four years.

While Valdez is coming off his worst ERA (3.66) since 2020, the former Astro posted the second-best WAR of his career (3.8) and tied for the most games started (31). Valdez is durable and he will join Tarik Skubal, Justin Verlander, Jack Flaherty, and Casey Mize in one of the best rotations in not just the American League, but all of baseball. That rotation will boost Valdez’s status and he won’t be playing indoors as often like he was with Houston.

Detroit has hitters all over the lineup and I fully expect Valdez to post another double-digit win season and a sub 3.00 ERA like he did in 2022 and 2024. Winning the award is a different story though with Skubal in the lineup, but Valdez could be a top-five finisher for Cy Young and beat out guys with better odds like Hunter Brown (+1300) or Cole Ragans (+1300).

