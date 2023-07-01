 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Detroit Tigers Casey Mize

Casey
Mize

Austin Gomber
07:04
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s playing Austin Gomber’s outs prop versus the Detroit Tigers.
  Vaughn Dalzell
  Vaughn Dalzell
  • Casey-Mize.jpg
    Casey Mize
    DET Starting Pitcher #12
    Casey Mize (elbow) throws bullpen on Wednesday
  • Casey-Mize.jpg
    Casey Mize
    DET Starting Pitcher #12
    Casey Mize shut down due to lower back soreness
  • Casey-Mize.jpg
    Casey Mize
    DET Starting Pitcher #12
    Mize (elbow, back) throwing from 120 feet Friday
  • Casey-Mize.jpg
    Casey Mize
    DET Starting Pitcher #12
    Casey Mize (elbow) throwing three times per week
  • Casey-Mize.jpg
    Casey Mize
    DET Starting Pitcher #12
    Casey Mize (elbow, back) begins throwing program
Pickups of the Day: Wade-ing Into the Waiver Pool
  David Shovein
  David Shovein
Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest leave early in Texas with discomfort
Skubal should be solid fantasy option upon return
Ohtani, Trout homer to lead Angels past Royals 5-2
Phillies ace Nola loses no-hitter in seventh, wins game 8-3 over Tigers
Tigers’ Riley Greene on injured list with left leg stress fracture