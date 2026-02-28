Watch Now
Lowry right where he wants to be at Cognizant
Shane Lowry recaps his third round at the Cognizant Classic and explains how PGA National can give golfers trouble.
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
HLs: Smotherman keeps Cognizant lead after Rd. 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Highlights: Smotherman leads after R1 at Cognizant
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach
Watch Collin Morikawa secure his first PGA Tour victory since 2023, taking home the title at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his seventh career win.
Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach
Collin Morikawa flexes his ball striking skills with a birdie-birdie finish in the third round of Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix
Watch Scottie Scheffler dig out of the bunker at the tenth hole for a crisp shot in the third round of the Phoenix Open.
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round
Watch the best shots from the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.
Rose birdies 18th hole at Farmers Insurance Open
Watch Justin Rose birdie the last hole of Round 3 at the Farmers Insurance Open to secure a six-shot lead heading into the final day of the event at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
Watch Scottie Scheffler win his 20th PGA Tour title at The American Express in La Quinta, California, where he shot 66 in the final round and finished at 27 under par, four clear of second place.