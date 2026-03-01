No. 16 Texas Tech ends No. 4 Iowa State’s home winning streak, 82-73

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 05 Glendale 450 Eli Tomac closeup.jpg
Eli Tomac, Hunter Lawrence win 450 Daytona Supercross heats
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 250 Pierce Brown 02.jpg
Pierce Brown wins Heat 1, Drew Adams win Daytona Supercross 250 heats
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona
Burries scores 20, No. 2 Arizona clinches share of Big 12 title with 84-61 win over No. 14 Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_horse_fountainyouth_260228_2.jpg
Commandment battles for Fountain of Youth win
nbc_pga_smothermanpresser_260228.jpg
Smotherman: Cognizant Classic is ‘fun challenge’
nbc_pga_lowrypresser_260228.jpg
Lowry right where he wants to be at Cognizant

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 05 Glendale 450 Eli Tomac closeup.jpg
Eli Tomac, Hunter Lawrence win 450 Daytona Supercross heats
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 250 Pierce Brown 02.jpg
Pierce Brown wins Heat 1, Drew Adams win Daytona Supercross 250 heats
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona
Burries scores 20, No. 2 Arizona clinches share of Big 12 title with 84-61 win over No. 14 Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_horse_fountainyouth_260228_2.jpg
Commandment battles for Fountain of Youth win
nbc_pga_smothermanpresser_260228.jpg
Smotherman: Cognizant Classic is ‘fun challenge’
nbc_pga_lowrypresser_260228.jpg
Lowry right where he wants to be at Cognizant

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

No. 16 Texas Tech ends No. 4 Iowa State’s home winning streak, 82-73

  
Published February 28, 2026 07:04 PM

AMES, Iowa — Donovan Atwell scored 18 points to lead No. 16 Texas Tech to an 82-73 victory over No. 4 Iowa State on Saturday that sent the Cyclones to their first home loss of the season.

Iowa State (24-5, 11-5 Big 12) was 15-0 at Hilton Coliseum before the Red Raiders (22-7, 12-4) came in and ended the streak, building a 20-point first-half run and fighting off a second-half surge by the Cyclones.

Texas Tech, playing the rest of the season without JT Toppin, the reigning Big 12 player of the year, stayed in a second-place tie with Houston, two games behind leader Arizona, heading into the final week of the regular season. Iowa State dropped into a tie for fourth with Kansas.

Atwell, who ranks second nationally in 3-pointers per game and third in 3-pointers made, was 6 of 10 from behind the arc.

Atwell was one of six Red Raiders who scored in double figures. Christian Anderson had 14 points, Luke Bamgboye had 13 points, Jaylen Petty had 12 and Tyeree Bryan and Josiah Moseley each had 10.

Joshua Jefferson led the Cyclones with 22 points. Milan Momcilovic had 20 points and Tamin Lipsey added 13.

Iowa State rallied to get within 65-59 with 7:08 to play. But Texas Tech went on a 10-0 run, capped by a layup by Bryan with 3:20 left.

The Cyclones made one final run, an 11-0 spurt in the final two minutes to get within 79-73, before the Red Raiders closed it out.

Texas Tech led 45-29 at halftime, a lead built by a 20-2 run midway through the half in which the Red Raiders made 9 of 10 field goals.

The Cyclones have one game remaining in what has been a six-game stretch that included matchups against five ranked teams. They are 3-2 in the stretch heading into Monday’s game at No. 2 Arizona.

Up next

Texas Tech: Hosts TCU on Tuesday.

Iowa State: At No. 2 Arizona on Monday.