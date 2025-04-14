Royals at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 14

Its Monday, April 14 and the Royals (8-8) are in Bronx to open a series against the Yankees (8-7).

Seth Lugo is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Carlos Carrasco for New York.

Yesterday, the Yankees fell to the Giants in a close game at Yankee Stadium. Carlos Rodón pitched 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts but allowed a three-run blast to Jung Hoo Lee in the sixth inning. Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered in the eighth inning, breaking an 0-for-22 slump, but the Yankees couldn’t complete the comeback.

Kansas City doubled up the Guardians Sunday afternoon, 4-2. Cole Ragans was outstanding striking out ten and allowing just one earned run on four hits in 7.2 innings. Salvador Perez led the offense for KC smacking his second home run of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Yankees

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNKC, YES, MLBN

Odds for the Royals at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Royals (+115), Yankees (-136)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Yankees

Pitching matchup for April 14, 2025: Seth Lugo vs. Carlos Carrasco

Royals: Seth Lugo (1-1, 3.24 ERA)

Last outing: 4/9 vs. Minnesota - 5.2IP, 2ER, 5H, 3BB, 6Ks Yankees: Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 7.71 ERA)

Last outing: 4/8 at Detroit - 4.1IP, 4ER, 6H, 1BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Yankees

The Yankees have lost 5 of their last 7 games

6 of the Yankees’ last 8 games against the Royals have stayed UNDER the Total

The Game Total in Yankees’ games has cashed the OVER in 10 of 15 games (10-4-1)

The Royals are 6-10 on the Run Line this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Royals and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

