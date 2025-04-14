Red Sox at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 14

Its Monday, April 14 and the Red Sox (8-9) are in Tampa to begin a series against the Rays (7-8).

Tanner Houck is slated to take the mound for Boston against Shane Baz for Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox salvaged the final game of their series in Chicago with a win over the White Sox, 3-1. Boston lost two of three to Chicago as the offense just could not find a groove scoring a total of six runs.

Tampa ripped Atlanta, 8-3, Sunday. Junior Caminero went 2-4 including his third home run and he drove in three runs to pace the attack for the Rays.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Rays

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: NESN, FDSNSUN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Rays

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (-100), Rays (-119)

Spread: Rays 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Rays

Pitching matchup for April 14, 2025: Tanner Houck vs. Shane Baz

Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-1, 4.41 ERA)

Last outing: 4/9 vs. Toronto - 6.2IP, 1ER, 5H, 2BB, 2Ks Rays: Shane Baz (1-0, 1.39 ERA)

Last outing: 4/8 vs. Angels - 7IP, 2ER, 3H, 4BB, 6Ks

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Rays

The OVER has cashed just 5 times in 12 games (5-11-1) in Red Sox games this season

In his last 5 starts, Shane Baz has an ERA of 2.03 for the Rays

has an ERA of 2.03 for the Rays Rafael Devers is hitless (0-10) in his last 3 games

is hitless (0-10) in his last 3 games Alex Bregman is just 4-21 (.190) over his last 6 games

is just 4-21 (.190) over his last 6 games Tampa is 5-10 on the Run Line this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Red Sox and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

