Twins at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 2

It’s Friday, May 2 and the Twins (13-19) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (17-16). Joe Ryan is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Brayan Bello for Boston.

Boston has lost the past two games to Toronto after winning three straight before that, which is similar to Minnesota who’s dropped three straight after four consecutive wins.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Red Sox

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Time: 7:10 PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: MNNT, NESN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Twins at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Twins (-106), Red Sox (-113)

Spread: Red Sox 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for May 2, 2025: Joe Ryan vs. Brayan Bello

Twins: Joe Ryan, (2-2, 3.18 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 11 Strikeouts Red Sox: Brayan Bello, (2-0, 3.27 ERA)

Last outing: 6,0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Twins:

“Bello is making his third start of the season and while Boston has won both of those games, too many people may buy into that during a pick-em. Ryan is coming off an excellent start (11 Ks, 0 ER, 7 IP), while Bello allowed three earned runs and walked three over six innings of work. Neither team has figured it out yet, but I trust Minnesota to figure out Bello, so I’d have to lean toward Minnesota.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Twins and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Red Sox

The Red Sox have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Under is 4-1 in the Twins’ last 5 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: