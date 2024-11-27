How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Crystal Palace hope to stop a short winless run in its tracks when they host baffling Newcastle United at Selhurst Park at 10am ET Saturday.

The Eagles have sandwiched away draws to Wolves and Villa around a 10-man home loss to Fulham, and Oliver Glasner’s men are scoring goals yet sit 19th on the Premier League table.

That’s just a win from 15th place, but Palace had much bigger hopes than the bottom third of the table.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are also off their season goals but the table has been kind to them and Eddie Howe’s men are just a hot streak away from the top-four chase.

The Magpies lost 2-0 to West Ham on Monday, a confounding loss on the heels of three-straight wins in all competitions; Chelsea, Arsenal, and Nottingham Forest are quite a hill to climb and they did it well.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Selhurst Park — London

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Wharton’s absence is complicated by Kamada’s suspension but let’s be real — all eyes are on any injury to Eberechi Eze. Whether he can go will be massive.

OUT: Adam Wharton (groin), Chadi Riad (knee), Rob Holding (undisclosed), Matheus Franca (groin), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Daichi Kamada (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Eberechi Eze (thigh).

Newcastle United team news, focus

The Magpies get Dan Burn back from suspension but could be without ever-present midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. That part of the pitch has been Howe’s biggest headache, as he hasn’t found the right mix between Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, and Joelinton. A Guimaraes injury would likely force Howe to starting Tonali, something wanted by many in the Toon Army.

OUT: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Emil Krafth (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Joe Willock (calf), Bruno Guimaraes (glute)

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United prediction

This can be a very a tight match, but it feels silly to bet against a bounce back performance from the Magpies. It seems like a split would be a fair result. Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United.

