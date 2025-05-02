 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round Two
CJ Cup Byron Nelson suspended shortly after Scottie Scheffler eagle; set to resume
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round
Podcast: Burko, Brentley preview NCAA men’s golf regionals
SURFING-FRA-WSL-TAHITI
World Surf League revamps Championship Tour format, putting Pipe Masters in the spotlight

Top Clips

nbc_horse_eightbellesstakesv2_250502.jpg
Look Forward beats rain, field in Eight Belles
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250502.jpg
De Bruyne slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves
nbc_horse_mikerepole_250502.jpg
Kentucky Derby success continues elude Repole

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Managers need 'more clarity' before dropping Trout

May 2, 2025 02:18 PM
Eric Samulski explains why fantasy managers should wait for more information about Mike Trout's knee injury to come out before deciding what to do with him in fantasy.

nbc_roto_jazz_250502.jpg
01:40
Chisholm Jr. placed on 15-day IL with oblique
nbc_roto_tstephenson_250502.jpg
01:26
Reds’ Stephenson trends up as Hays heads to IL
nbc_roto_bte_alchampv2_250502.jpg
01:26
Yankees are ‘best bet’ in AL pennant markets
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250501.jpg
01:20
Martinez’s injury could create ‘mess’ for AZ
nbc_roto_michaelking_250501.jpg
01:03
Padres’ King should be considered a fantasy ace
nbc_roto_aaronjudge_250501.jpg
01:20
Judge off to historic start this season
nbc_roto_marte_250430.jpg
01:28
Reds’ Marte flashing long-awaited fantasy upside
nbc_roto_lewis_250430.jpg
01:20
Buy low on Twins’ 3B Lewis ahead of IL return
degrom.jpg
01:39
Managers have ‘nothing to worry about’ with deGrom
nbc_roto_glasnow_v3_250429.jpg
01:37
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation
nbc_roto_nimmo_250429.jpg
01:16
Mets’ Nimmo could have ‘hot streak coming’
nbc_roto_suarez_250429.jpg
01:18
Suárez expected to return to Phillies rotation
nbc_roto_waiverwire_250428.jpg
01:31
Red Sox’s Giolito among top wavier wire targets
nbc_roto_nyyrelievers_250428.jpg
01:32
Fantasy impact of NYY removing Williams as closer
nbc_roto_gilbert_250428.jpg
01:28
How Gilbert’s elbow injury affects SEA’s rotation
tucker_site.jpg
01:17
Why Tucker brings excellent NL MVP betting value
nbc_roto_heaney_250425.jpg
01:37
Pirates’ Heaney worth a fantasy rotation spot
nbc_roto_jakemangum_250425.jpg
01:34
Mangum’s injury clouds fantasy outlook for 2025
nbc_roto_coleragans_250425.jpg
01:24
Ragans a potential short-term IL candidate
simpson.jpg
01:12
Time to bet on Rays’ Simpson as stolen base leader
nbc_roto_doval_250424.jpg
01:32
Giants’ Doval could provide fantasy insurance
nbc_roto_keaschall_250424.jpg
01:35
Keaschall’s hot start paying fantasy dividends
nbc_roto_seager_250424.jpg
01:21
Seager’s absence boosts Smith’s value with Rangers
nbc_roto_pca_250423.jpg
01:19
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
nbc_roto_nickpivetta_250423.jpg
01:20
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games
nbc_roto_bubic_250423.jpg
01:28
Trust Royals’ Bubic in fantasy for rest of season
nbc_roto_bello_250422.jpg
01:26
What to expect in Bello’s return for Red Sox
nbc_roto_agustinramirez_250422.jpg
01:43
Ramirez has solid upside in deep fantasy leagues
nbc_roto_moore_250421.jpg
01:25
Mariners’ Moore a worthy pickup amid hot streak
nbc_roto_abbott_250421.jpg
01:34
Why Reds’ Abbott is a strong streamer option

nbc_horse_eightbellesstakesv2_250502.jpg
01:30
Look Forward beats rain, field in Eight Belles
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250502.jpg
01:44
De Bruyne slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves
nbc_horse_mikerepole_250502.jpg
03:02
Kentucky Derby success continues elude Repole
nbc_horse_bestderbydaybets_250502.jpg
01:29
Best bets for races 7-12 at the Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_personponyplayoff_250502.jpg
01:22
American Promise leads man, team, horse parlay
nbc_horse_modestystakes_250502.jpg
01:57
She Feels Pretty breaks record in Modesty Stakes
nbc_horse_photofinish_250502.jpg
01:56
Close Kentucky Derby finishes with Kornacki
nbc_dps_davidconeinterview_250502.jpg
15:06
Cone: Judge is ‘no doubt’ the best hitter in MLB
nbc_dps_knickspistonsrecap_250502.jpg
03:28
Pistons made a mistake letting Brunson go for win
nbc_roto_texanswrs_250502.jpg
01:31
Rookies Higgins, Noel great fits in Texans WR room
nbc_roto_camward_250502.jpg
01:19
Titans’ Ward won’t be a fantasy QB1 right away
nbc_horse_latroiennestakes_250502.jpg
01:55
Raging Sea storms to La Troienne Stakes win
nbc_roto_jaxsondart_250502.jpg
01:04
Giants’ Dart can eventually become a fantasy QB1
nbc_horse_alyshebastakes_250502.jpg
01:53
Fierceness holds on to win the Alysheba Stakes
nbc_horse_baezajournalism_250502.jpg
03:12
Baeza, weather could give Journalism trouble
nbc_horse_edgewoodstakes_250502.jpg
01:53
Nitrogen runs away with win in the Edgewood Stakes
nbc_roto_clippersnuggetsv2_250502.jpg
01:53
Best bets for Clippers-Denver Game 7 ‘slugfest’
nbc_roto_semifinals_250502.jpg
01:51
Low expectations for Knicks vs. Celtics
nbc_dps_rebeccalowe_250502.jpg
07:10
Kentucky Derby is ‘one big party’
nbc_horse_fridayconditions_250502.jpg
01:53
Friday Derby updates, Oaks track conditions
nbc_horse_baffertstorylines_250502.jpg
01:47
Baffert storylines at the 2025 Kentucky Derby
nbc_roto_bte_braun_250502.jpg
01:52
Bet unders for Braun, Porter Jr. in Game 7
nbc_roto_bte_thompson_250502.jpg
01:48
HOU-GSW Game 6 props: Fade Thompson, eye Butler
nbc_roto_bte_kentderbyprev_250502.jpg
02:46
Long shots to consider at the 2025 Kentucky Derby
nbc_roto_bte_kentoaksprev_250502.jpg
01:38
Good Cheer too short in Oaks, roll with Tenma
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250502.jpg
14:52
NYK face tall task vs. BOS after eliminating DET
nbc_golf_schefflerrd1hlsandreax_250502.jpg
10:01
Inside Scheffler’s stellar short game at CJ Cup
nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
06:14
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
03:25
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
04:14
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025