Portland Trail Blazers 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara flourish

While the NBA Playoffs are in full swing, now is a good time to recap the fantasy basketball season for all 30 teams.

In the following weeks, we will provide a recap for each team, starting with the team with the worst record and concluding with the NBA champion in June.

The Portland Trail Blazers entered the 2024-25 season in a similar position to the 2023-24 campaign, with many wondering if the front office would move any of its veterans to continue the rebuild. No one was dealt at or before the February trade deadline, but injuries freed up additional opportunities for younger rotation players, most notably offseason acquisition Deni Avdija.

Portland Trail Blazers 2024-2025 Season Recap

Record: 36-46 (12th, West)

Offensive Rating: 111.0 (22nd)

Defensive Rating: 113.7 (16th)

Net Rating: -2.7 (21st)

Pace: 99.51 (16th)

2025 NBA Draft Picks: 3.7 percent chance of winning draft lottery

Expectations were relatively low for the Trail Blazers this season, especially considering the Western Conference’s overall strength. But Chauncey Billups’ team got hot in the weeks before the February trade deadline, winning 10 of 11 games to harbor slim hopes of cracking the Play-In tournament spots. Did that run factor into the front office’s decision not to make any changes? Possibly. Unfortunately, the Blazers lost four straight after the deadline, ultimately falling off the pace for one of the final play-in spots.

Portland would finish 10 games below .500, and while many of the veterans who appeared to be potential trade targets remained, there were positives. Offseason addition Deni Avdija was outstanding during the stretch run, while an improved offensive skill set matched Toumani Camara’s defensive mastery. Add in Donovan Clingan’s play once Deandre Ayton was lost to a calf injury, and there were unquestioned signs of progress in Portland this season.

Billups and general manager Joe Cronin remain in their posts for the 2025-26 campaign, but how different will the roster look in the fall? While Jerami Grant’s contract may be challenging to move via trade, Ayton and Robert Williams are headed into the final year of their respective deals. Now, or next February, may be the best time to move them to clear the decks for Clingan as Portland continues its rebuild.

Fantasy Standout: Deni Avdija

After spending the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Wizards, Avdija was traded to Portland for Malcolm Brogdon, the draft rights to Bub Carrington, a 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2028 and 2030. While the Trail Blazers received a trade exception in the deal, that was a high price for the versatile wing. Based on his play this season, Avdija was worth the cost. Starting 54 of the 72 games he appeared in, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes.

Avdija, who shot 47.6 percent from the field and 78 percent from the foul line, established new highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and three-pointers. He fits in well with his new team and looks like a player who will be a key figure for Portland in the future. Avdija, who ranked just outside the top-75 in eight-cat formats, began the season as a starter but moved to the bench once Shaedon Sharpe returned from a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Deni would return to the starting lineup for good after Christmas, averaging 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in his final 42 appearances.

Fantasy Revelation: Toumani Camara

Camara being one of the league’s better individual defenders this season was unsurprising, given how he played on that end of the floor as a rookie. However, despite entering the 2024-25 campaign as a starter, the second-year forward was on the radar of few fantasy league competitors. Continuing to make strides offensively, Camara finished the season as a top-100 player in eight- and nine-cat formats. In 78 games (all starts), he averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers in 32.7 minutes, shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 72.2 percent from the foul line.

After recording no 20-point games as a rookie, Camara had five in 2024-25, recording his career-high tally (24) in a January 26 loss to the Thunder. Camara’s three-point percentage increased by nearly four points, as he made 37.5 percent of his attempts. With his averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and three-pointers all increasing compared to his rookie year numbers, the young Blazer has the potential to be even better moving forward. While Camara may not be a lock to come off the board within the first 100 picks in 12-team drafts, a case can be made in the aftermath of his second NBA season.

Fantasy Disappointment: Jerami Grant

At this stage in Grant’s career, most fantasy managers know not to expect too much from the veteran forward. However, after averaging 21.0 points per game in 54 appearances in 2023-24, things got considerably worse this season. Grant appeared in 47 games, averaging 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes, shooting 37.3 percent from the field and 84.9 percent from the foul line. While his steals, blocks and three-pointers increased compared to 2023-24, Grant’s scoring dropped by nearly seven points, and he remained a liability as a rebounder.

Entering the season with a Yahoo! ADP of 109, he finished the season as a 12th-round player in eight- and nine-cat formats. Grant has not appeared in a game on March 15 or later since the 2021-22 campaign, so fantasy managers should know what they’re getting into from an availability standpoint. However, this season was far below expectations. For next season, fantasy managers will also have to consider the emergence of Avdija and Camara, not to mention Shaedon Sharpe’s presence in the rotation, when assessing whether they should draft Grant.

Fantasy Recaps/Look-Aheads

Deandre Ayton:

Despite the Trail Blazers using their lottery pick on Donovan Clingan, Ayton remained firmly entrenched as the starting center. Unfortunately, after playing in 55 games during his first season with the team, availability was an even greater issue in 2024-25. Ayton missed seven games in November with a sprained index finger on his right (shooting) hand, but that would not be the most serious issue he would face. A strained left calf suffered just after the trade deadline ended his season on February 10. Ayton would play in 40 games, averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 30.1 minutes while shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the foul line.

While Ayton’s per-game fantasy value was fine, those in roto formats hoping for season-long value took a significant hit, especially if they could not grab Clingan off the waiver wire. Portland surprised many by not moving Ayton or Williams at the trade deadline, and both would suffer season-ending injuries within two weeks of the February 6 date. If Ayton remains with Portland, he’ll likely go into training camp as the starter. However, the recent availability issues would make him a risky choice within the first 75 picks of standard league drafts.

Anfernee Simons:

From an availability standpoint, this season was the best for Simons since 2019-20. The Trail Blazers guard matched his career-high with 70 appearances, and this was also the first time he’s played in at least 60 games since 2022-23. In 32.7 minutes, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.1 three-pointers per game, shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 90.2 percent from the foul line. He scored 30 or more points in nine games, two shy of his 2023-24 total, while recording two double-doubles.

Unfortunately, Simons could not match his Yahoo! ADP (78) in eight- or nine-cat formats, proving to be a top-100 player in the former. However, thanks to the improved availability, he came much closer in roto leagues. With one season remaining on his current contract, Simons is extension-eligible this summer. Does Portland view him as a long-term cornerstone? Or will it be Scoot Henderson who’s eventually handed the keys. Remaining in Portland would make Simons a worthwhile option to bet on for top-100 value, but the availability has been an issue in recent seasons.

Shaedon Sharpe:

After his 2023-24 season ended in mid-January due to a labral tear in his left shoulder, Sharpe missed the first eight games of 2024-25 as he continued his recovery. Coming off the bench in his first two appearances, the athletic guard would move into the starting lineup on November 10 and stay in that role until mid-January. His demotion was due to a need to tighten up defensively, and Sharpe would continue to come off the bench until late February. With Jerami Grant unavailable, Shaedon remained in the starting lineup for the rest of the season, save the final two games, as he did not play.

Appearing in 72 games, he averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes, shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 78.5 percent from the foul line. Sharpe was more valuable in roto formats than category leagues, finishing the season ranked outside the top-100 in eight- and nine-cat formats. However, he did exceed his Yahoo! ADP (142) in eight-cat formats. Given how difficult it’s likely to be for Portland to move Grant’s contract, Sharpe may be locked into a sixth-man role to begin next season. Camara appears unlikely to be removed from the starting lineup due to what he brings defensively, and Avdija’s all-around game makes him challenging to bench. As was the case ahead of this season, Sharpe will likely remain a late-round pick in standard leagues.

Scoot Henderson:

After making 32 starts as a rookie, Henderson only made 10 this season. Part of that was due to Simons staying relatively healthy, while the addition of Avdija and Sharpe’s return from injury limited the time Portland had to play two small guards together. The good news is that Henderson’s efficiency improved, with the field goal percentage increasing and the turnover average decreasing compared to his rookie year numbers. However, Scoot could not provide consistent fantasy value before a concussion ended his season in late March. In 66 games, Henderson averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 26.7 minutes, shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 76.7 percent from the foul line.

Ranked outside the top-150 in eight-cat formats, Scoot failed to crack the top-250 in nine-cat formats. As for roto leagues, he finished the season just outside the top-200. Once again failing to reach his Yahoo! ADP (132), Henderson would need Portland to go all-in on him as their point guard of the future to improve his prospects in 2025-26. However, between his play and that of Anfernee Simons, the front office likely has no reason to make that drastic of a change.

Donovan Clingan:

Clingan was the seventh overall pick in the 2024 draft and was the backup center for his first 11 NBA games. Ayton’s finger injury would push the 7-foot-2 rookie into the starting lineup in mid-November, and he would average 7.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks during this six-game stretch. A knee injury suffered during a November 23 win over the Rockets would sideline Clingan for seven games. Ayton’s return would relegate the rookie to the bench on most nights until February. Clingan took over as the starter after Ayton strained his calf, and he shone in two February losses to the Nuggets.

In those matchups with Denver, Clingan totaled 38 points, 27 rebounds, two assists and four blocked shots, shooting 75 percent from the field. Clingan would have more positive moments the rest of the season, including four straight games with at least 11 rebounds in mid-March. Appearing in 67 games, he finished his rookie campaign with averages of 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.6 blocks in 19.8 minutes. While he finished the season outside the top-150 in eight- and nine-cat formats, Clingan showed signs of progress. His fantasy prospects depend on what Portland does with Ayton. If DA is traded, the Clingan era will begin in earnest, boosting his ADP considerably. However, Ayton’s staying would likely relegate Clingan to the backup role to start the season.

Robert Williams:

Few would deny Williams’ fantasy upside, considering what he showed at various points during his Celtics career. However, the Time Lord’s poor availability has made it difficult to trust him in fantasy leagues. Making his season debut on November 8, he only appeared in 20 games before being shut down due to inflammation in his left knee. Williams’ last game was on February 20, and he averaged 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.7 blocks in 17.6 minutes. He was not a player many fantasy managers were willing to gamble on in drafts, and with good reason.

Like Ayton, Williams is entering the final season of his contract. Those two remaining in Portland, along with Clingan, would eliminate the Time Lord as a viable fantasy option, and that doesn’t even touch on his injury history. A move elsewhere may be necessary, but that would not change Williams’ status as a risky player to select in most drafts. He’s surpassed 60 games played once in his seven-year career (2021-22).

Matisse Thybulle:

Due to an ankle injury, Thybulle did not make his 2024-25 debut until March 16. The good news is that he would play in each of Portland’s final 15 games, starting the last five. A double-digit scorer in his final three appearances, Thybulle averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.2 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers in 20.7 minutes. Matisse would become a worthwhile deep-league streamer, and the improved three-point shooting will be worth tracking into 2025-26.

Thybulle, who has a player option and could be a free agent this summer, made 43.8 percent of his three-point attempts this season. While the defense has always been excellent, he rarely brought the “3" portion of the 3-and-D wing to the table consistently. The defensive production will make him worth a look in deeper leagues regardless of where he lands. Sustained perimeter shooting would give Thybulle the potential to be a steal in deeper fantasy leagues.

Kris Murray:

Murray, the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 draft, has yet to establish himself in Portland. Starting six of the 69 games he played this season, the 6-foot-8 wing averaged 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.4 three-pointers in 15.1 minutes. Murray wasn’t on the fantasy radar before the season began, and he did little to change that perception in 2024-25. Given the lack of a consistent rotation role, one would assume that Summer League will be critical for Murray if the Blazers play him and give the former first-round pick a significant role. As for his fantasy prospects in 2025-26, they aren’t good, especially considering Portland’s wing depth/production.

Restricted Free Agents: Jabari Walker, Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya

Unrestricted Free Agents: Dalano Banton

Player Option: Matisse Thybulle

Team Option: Rayan Rupert