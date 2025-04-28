 Skip navigation
2024-2025 NBA Team Season Recap Hub

  
Published April 28, 2025 04:02 PM

The Rotoworld Basketball crew will be publishing season recap articles for all 30 NBA teams from now through the conclusion of the NBA Finals in June.

Within each article, you’ll find the story for each team’s season, fantasy highlights and disappointments, as well as a look-ahead to the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Bookmark this page and check back in the coming weeks!

NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets
Fantasy Basketball Top 250: Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama atop 2024-2025 season wrap-up rankings
A look at the fantasy basketball landscape after the 2024-2025 NBA regular season.

NBA Team Season Recap articles

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards

Charlotte Hornets

New Orleans Pelicans

Philadelphia 76ers

