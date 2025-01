Fantasy Basketball Top 200 for 2024-25: Rotoworld’s rest of season rankings

Every Monday, for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season, we will rank the top 200 players in fantasy basketball, intending to project where they’ll finish.

The calendar flipping to 2025 means that the trade deadline is on the horizon, and there’s a lot for fantasy managers to consider.

The Heat have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games due to conduct detrimental to the team, and they’ve also changed their stance on trading him during the season. One of the teams mentioned in connection with Butler in the past is Phoenix, which is struggling and has decided to drop Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic to the bench.

Availability-wise, the Clippers welcomed back Kawhi Leonard over the weekend, while the Pistons (Jaden Ivey) and Rockets (Jabari Smith Jr.) have lost key players to injury.

Below are our updated 8-cat rankings.

Fantasy basketball 8-CAT rest of season rankings